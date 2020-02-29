Trump once again nominates U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe as intelligence director

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump explained on Friday he yet again was tapping Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the nation’s prime spy, naming a loyalist whose 1st nomination he had dropped very last 12 months amid issues about a deficiency of working experience and attainable resume embellishment.

Trump declared the go on Twitter. It would allow for the president to extend in an acting ability as director of national intelligence an additional staunch supporter, Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, while the Senate considers Ratcliffe’s nomination.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRattcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director National Intelligence,” Trump mentioned in the tweet. “Would have concluded the approach earlier, but John desired to hold out until eventually soon after IG Report was concluded.”

It was unclear the report to which Trump was referring.

Ratcliffe, who has represented a Texas district in the Household of Associates considering the fact that 2015 and is a member of the Dwelling intelligence and judiciary committees, was an outspoken defender of the president through the Democratic-led proceedings that resulted in Trump’s impeachment final calendar year on charges of abuse of electricity and obstruction of Congress.

The Republican-managed Senate acquitted Trump previously this thirty day period.