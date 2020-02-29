[trump-once-more-nominates-congressman-ratcliffe-as-his-intelligence-director]



FILE Image: Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) inquiries Intelligence Committee Minority Counsel Stephen Castor and Intelligence Committee The vast majority Counsel Daniel Goldman throughout the House impeachment inquiry hearings, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 9, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

February 29, 2020

By Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump said on Friday he once again was tapping Republican Consultant John Ratcliffe to be the nation’s prime spy, a loyalist whose initially nomination he dropped last yr amid issues about a deficiency of practical experience and attainable resume embellishment.

Trump introduced the shift on Twitter. It would allow him to extend in an acting potential as director of nationwide intelligence another staunch supporter, Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany, although the Senate considers Ratcliffe’s nomination.

The announcement will come as the U.S. intelligence local community confronts an array of challenges, like overseas interference in this year’s presidential election marketing campaign, tensions with Russia, Iran and China, and monitoring the international spread of the coronavirus.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRattcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director Countrywide Intelligence,” Trump stated in the tweet. “Would have concluded the approach earlier, but John desired to wait until finally following IG Report was finished.”

It was unclear to which report Trump was referring. Ratcliffe’s business office did not rapid react to a request for remark.

“John is an outstanding guy of terrific expertise,” Trump tweeted.

His announcement drew a lukewarm reaction from Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who mentioned he looked ahead to “receiving Congressman Ratcliffe’s formal nomination and ushering it as a result of the Senate’s regular purchase.”

Democrats virtually quickly objected, with Minority Chief Chuck Schumer calling for swift bipartisan rejection of Ratcliffe as overseer of the 17 organizations comprising the U.S. intelligence local community.

“The very last time this nomination was unsuccessfully put ahead, severe bipartisan issues were being raised about Rep. Ratcliffe’s history and qualifications,” Mark Warner, the leading Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated in a statement. “It’s challenging for me to see that nearly anything new has transpired to adjust that.”

Residence Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported the president was ignoring “many critical fantastic concerns” about Ratcliffe, and that intelligence really should hardly ever be guided by partisanship or politics.

“Unfortunately, Congressman Ratcliffe has shown an unacceptable embrace of conspiracy theories and a obvious disrespect and distrust of our law enforcement and intelligence patriots that disqualify him from main America’s intelligence neighborhood,” Pelosi reported in a assertion.

OUTSPOKEN DEFENDER

Ratcliffe, who has represented a Texas congressional district since 2015 and is a member of the House intelligence and judiciary committees, was an outspoken defender of the president in the course of the Democratic-led proceedings that resulted in Trump’s impeachment final yr on fees of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Republican-managed Senate acquitted Trump this thirty day period.

Trump initial nominated Ratcliffe to be Director Nationwide Intelligence (DNI) on July 28 to realize success Dan Coats, a former Republican senator with whom Trump clashed in excess of assessments involving Russia, North Korea and Iran.

The nomination drew fireplace from Democrats and some former senior U.S. intelligence officials who stated Ratcliffe lacked encounter. Some also expressed fears he would warp intelligence to help Trump’s views.

Information stores, including Reuters, also claimed on considerations that Ratcliffe exaggerated his counter-terrorism expertise as a federal prosecutor in Texas.

In a Feb. 25, 2015, push launch Ratcliffe mentioned he experienced “convicted individuals” in the prosecution of a charity that funneled dollars to Hamas, the Palestinian militant team on the U.S. listing of overseas terrorist organizations.

A few defense attorneys reported they experienced no recollection of his involvement in the scenario.

Trump dropped the nomination on Aug. 2, with Ratcliffe stating that he did not want a partisan “national safety and intelligence discussion encompassing my nomination, even so untrue.”

The revival of his nomination lets Grenell keep on being as acting DNI whilst the Senate considers Ratcliffe. Grenell was confined to serving right up until March 11 in a short term ability unless of course Trump tapped a comprehensive-time substitute.

The president named Grenell this thirty day period to switch Joseph Mcguire, who also served in an performing capacity, immediately after an aide to the former Navy admiral and intelligence veteran briefed the House Intelligence Committee on Russian attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential race.

The panel is chaired by Democrat Adam Schiff, who led the Household impeachment proceeding versus Trump.

Reacting to Ratcliffe’s revived nomination, Schiff stated on Twitter, “We now have an intelligence main who really should not have been fired, an unqualified nominee who must not be confirmed, and an acting director who is patently unfit.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay Additional reporting by Eric Beech and Mark Hosenball Modifying by Mohammad Zargham, Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)