Trump orders DOE to replace the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve

President Donald Trump announced during a press conference on Friday the coronavirus outbreak that the United States will replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to ensure the country’s energy security.

“Based on the oil price, I have also instructed the Secretary of Energy to buy large quantities of crude oil at a very good price for storage in the US Strategic Reserve,” Trump said at a House Press conference. Blanca Rose Garden. .

“We will fill it all the way to the top, saving billions of US dollars and taxpayers contributing to our oil industry (and continuing) that fantastic goal – that we have achieved, which no one thought was possible – of energy independence.” said Trump.

Trump’s announcement follows the turmoil of the international market when Russia and Saudi Arabia negotiations recently exploded, and the Saudis announced that they were increasing production.

The industry responded positively to the president’s announcement, CNBC reported.

“It’s a great idea,” John Kilduff, a founding partner of Again Capital, told CNBC. “The SPR is one of the few levers that the United States can bring about in times of turmoil in the oil market.”

“It has served the country well when supplies are curtailed or otherwise unavailable during times of natural disaster or geopolitical turmoil,” said Kilduff. “Supply launches have been used for short-term price meetings in the past, and this filler may be used to curb current sales.”

“Russia, the world’s second-largest producer, does not seem ready to return to its agreement with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which has kept oil in the range of about $ 30 a barrel for the most part. from last week. ” CNBC reported

Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of OPEC.

CNBC reported on Trump’s decision regarding the coronavirus:

The move to buy more oil for the U.S. reserve also came as part of a administration response to supporting the US economy, which is trying to determine how much the new coronavirus evolution will affect the growing. Trump declared a national state of emergency in his Friday speech from the rose garden.

The Department of Energy describes the importance of the SPR:

Established after the oil embargo of 1973-74, the SPR was established to combat a disruption in the commercial supply of oil that could threaten the United States economy. It is also the critical component for the United States to comply with its International Energy Agency obligation to keep emergency oil stocks.

In a press conference, Trump declared a national state of emergency to free money to help states cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

