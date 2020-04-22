US President Donald Trump has warned that the US navy will “kill and destroy” any Iranian firearm that hunts its ships.

It was unclear what prompted Trump to deliver the message that came in a tweet from his account today

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot and destroy any Iranian firearms if they are harassing our ships at sea,” Trump said.

It is not the first time he has publicly threatened the regime since the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump claimed on April 1 that Iran is planning a “scam attack” on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, tweeting that a “heavy price” will be charged if that happens.

The president’s tweets may reflect the latest US intelligence. Pentagon officials confirmed yesterday that all US ships retain the right to self-defense.

Trump has adopted a much tougher approach to Iran than his predecessor Barack Obama, withdrawing the US from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The president declined to lift tough sanctions rediscovered after leaving the deal despite Covid-19’s crypto, though he said he was open to giving assistance to Iran.

It came when the Iranian Revolutionary Guard drastically displayed a secret space program, launching its first military satellite into orbit.

Experts said the move suggested that Iran should no longer feel emboldened by the US-led “maximum pressure” campaign, which has imposed crippling economic sanctions.

“This raises a lot of red flags,” said Fabian Hinz, a researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferative Studies in California. “Now that you have the maximum pressure campaign, Iran no longer has much to lose.”

Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state of the United States, said yesterday that Iran must be held accountable for its military wing organizing a satellite launch.

Earlier this month, the United States said 11 Iranian navy vessels were approaching their own ships in the Persian Gulf, calling the move “dangerous and provocative.”

In June and May 2019, the United States also blamed Iran for damaging several ships in the Persian Gulf. The Iranian regime then shot dead a US watchtower as it flew over the Strait of Hormuz, which almost led to an armed confrontation.

.