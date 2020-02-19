WASHINGTON – John Rood, the Pentagon’s best policy official who had qualified past 12 months that the Protection Section had witnessed more than enough anti-corruption development in Ukraine to justify releasing congressionally approved support, has resigned at President Donald Trump’s request.

The Trump administration’s hold off in releasing that aid was central to the president’s impeachment by the Dwelling on prices of abuse of electricity and obstruction of Congress. The Senate voted to acquit the president. But in the wake of the Senate trial, an emboldened Trump has gone following officials he has perceived as staying disloyal.

Rood, the undersecretary of defense for plan, appears to be the hottest formal to be purged.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he wished to “thank John Rood for his company to our Region, and want him properly in his future endeavors!”

Rood’s letter of resignation did not mention Ukraine but explained that he was leaving at Trump’s ask for.

“It’s my knowledge from Secretary (Mark) Esper that you asked for my resignation,” Rood explained in his letter to Trump, including that he will step down as of Feb. 28.