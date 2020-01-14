Trump paints democratic opponents as Iranian henchmen

Loading...

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump painted his democratic opponents as pro-Iranian henchmen on Monday and retweeted a false image of two leading party leaders in Muslim clothing.

Trump’s recent attack on Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed criticism for ordering a deadly drone attack against top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“Everything I do, be it the economy, the military, or anything else, is despised by the left of Rafical, Do Nothing Democrats!” Trump annoyed on Twitter and misspelled “Radical”.

Previously, he tweeted a photo that showed Pelosi in a hijab and Schumer in a turban.

The USA’s killing of Soleimani near the airport in Baghdad has triggered war fears throughout the region.

Trump insists that Soleimani had to be killed to prevent an upcoming attack on four U.S. embassies.

However, senior government officials have submitted various reports that have prompted Democrats to question the entire episode that takes place on the eve of the Senate impeachment process against Trump.

In his Monday tweets, Trump claimed that the Democrats and the media he called “fake news” had “tried to make the terrorist Soleimani a wonderful guy just because I did what should have been done for 20 years . “

In response to criticism that he ruthlessly ordered the murder of Soleimani – the second most important figure in the entire Iranian government, according to some information – Trump again insisted that there was an imminent threat.

But even without an immediate threat that required such a high-profile attack, Soleimani’s past justified his action.

“The fake news media and their democratic partners are working hard to determine whether the future attack by the terrorist Soleimani was” outstanding “or not, and my team agreed,” Trump tweeted, writing “imminent.”

“The answer to both is a strong YES, but it doesn’t matter because of its terrible past!”

Trump told a campaign rally last week that Pelosi and other Democrats could not be given classified information in cases like the assassination of Soleimani.

,