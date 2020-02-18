[Trump Pardons Previous 49ers Operator Eddie Debartolo Jr.]

President Donald Trump signed an govt buy Tuesday pardoning previous San Francisco 49ers operator Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

DeBartolo pleaded responsible in 1998 to failing to report a felony in a bribery scenario.

Though DeBartolo did not serve jail time, he compensated up to $1 million in fines in addition to renouncing ownership of the NFL team, surrendering the 49ers to his sister.

White Home deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley introduced the pardoning on Tuesday. Trump was not present in the course of the announcement of DeBartolo’s clemency but signed the government order soon after conference with a number of NFL gamers, who have been in attendance.

PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: @JerryRice speaks about former @49ers operator, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., currently being pardoned by President @realDonaldTrump now. https://t.co/ppU2i4RofF pic.twitter.com/3hpjyiu096 — KPIX five (@KPIXtv) February 18, 2020

Previous 49er Jerry Rice expressed his acceptance of the pardon, stating at a White Property push convention that DeBartolo “has accomplished so significantly for the community… Nowadays is a terrific working day for him.”