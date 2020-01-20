Trump, Pence commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with memorial visit

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, DC. Photo by Erin Scott / UPI | Stock Photo

January 20 (UPI) – United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced surprise trip to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to pay tribute to the namesake of the federal holiday.

The couple was greeted by a mixture of boos and applause when they arrived at the National Mall in Washington DC on Monday afternoon, hours before Trump was due to leave for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.

Both Trump and Pence stood with their heads down at the foot of the 30-foot stone statue of Martin Luther King Jr. for a minute before smilingly returning to the audience, some of whom had been booing while others were singing “USA!”

Earlier on Monday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters that Trump agreed with much of what the late civil rights icon stood for, and that if King were alive today, she wouldn’t believe he did Would support charges against the president.

A reporter asked how the President should spend the federal holiday, to which Conway replied that Trump was preparing for Davos and that he agreed to many things for which Dr. Martin Luther King has stood for many years and with whom he agrees, including unity and equality “and that Trump is not” the one “who tries to tear the country apart with an ongoing impeachment process.

Conway said when the White House was preparing for impeachment proceedings against Trump in the Senate after Parliament spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi sent him two Trump impeachment proceedings in which he threatened to refuse military aid to an allied country unless it investigates its political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

“I’ve held my mind on this for a very long time, but when you see the impeachment articles that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to let Americans go through a process where the president won’t be not charged with bribery, extortion, high crime, or crime, “she said.

Trump also tweeted that Monday had also passed three years since he took office and said it was “appropriate” for his anniversary to be Martin Luther King Jr.’s day, which was celebrated on the third Monday in January becomes.

“Exactly three years ago today, on January 20, 2017, I was sworn in,” he said. “So fitting that today MLK jr is DAY. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. Also the best numbers for poverty, youth and employment ever. Great!”

