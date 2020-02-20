[Trump Piles On Bloomberg In excess of ‘Stumbling, Bumbling, and Grossly Incompetent’ Debate General performance: ‘Perhaps the Worst’ in Background]

President Donald Trump, who was also in Las Vegas in advance of the Democrats’ Nevada caucus this weekend, mocked self-funding billionaire candidate Mike Bloomberg in a late-night time Tweet, contacting the latter’s discussion performance “perhaps the worst in the history of debates.”
Bloomberg was roundly criticized for producing an awful debut in the 2020 main debates, a verdict that Trump was swift to amplify with a scathing Twitter write-up where he recommended mentioned the previous New York City mayor may possibly quickly quit the race mainly because he was “stumbling, bumbling, and grossly incompetent.”
Mini Mike Bloomberg’s discussion efficiency tonight was maybe the worst in the historical past of debates, and there have been some seriously terrible kinds. He was stumbling, bumbling and grossly incompetent. If this doesn’t knock him out of the race, nothing will. Not so straightforward to do what I did!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020