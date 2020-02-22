[trump-plans-to-raise-difficulty-of-religious-freedom-with-indian-pm-modi:-official]



By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will increase the situation of spiritual flexibility in India in the course of his conferences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following week, a senior administration formal said, a delicate subject for the Indian federal government.

Modi’s government has confronted massive scale-protests at dwelling and criticism overseas for enacting a citizenship regulation that is viewed as discriminating from Muslims and has deepened fears his administration in undermining India’s secular traditions.

That evaluate came months after the Indian federal government withdrew the unique autonomy supplied to the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir, tightening its maintain. It also jailed dozens of political opponents and separatists and imposed a communications blackout.

Trump, who is owing in India on Monday, will talk about the two countries’ shared traditions of democracy and religious flexibility, the senior administration formal stated in a meeting connect with on Friday ahead of the two-vacation.

“He will increase these troubles, especially the religious liberty issue, which is exceptionally essential to this administration,” the official claimed.

Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Social gathering denies any bias from the country’s 180 million Muslims.

It has strongly rebuffed international criticism, indicating the changes in Kashmir and the new citizenship legislation were being inner matters. In current months, New Delhi has clashed with Muslim-majority countries this kind of as Turkey and Malaysia soon after they criticized the government’s procedures.

Modi, who has built a personalized rapport with Trump, is pulling out all the stops for the stop by, which will kick off in his political hometown of Ahmedabad with a massive public reception.

Before long soon after successful a next term in office final year, Modi had spoken about his government’s precedence of inclusive advancement for every person, including spiritual minorities, the administration official explained.

“And I consider that the President will discuss about these concerns in his conferences with Prime Minister Modi and note that the globe is looking to India to keep on to uphold its democratic traditions, regard for religious minorities,” the formal reported.

Trump has confronted criticism at residence for imposing a travel ban on various Muslim-the greater part nations, a move he has argued is necessary to guard in opposition to terrorism.

Four U.S. senators wrote to Secretary of Condition Mike Pompeo this thirty day period, stating Modi’s actions in Kashmir and the citizenship rules were troubling and “threaten the legal rights of sure spiritual minorities and the secular character of the point out.”

The bipartisan team of Senators Lindsey Graham, Todd Younger, Chris Van Hollen and Dick Durbin requested the Point out Office for details in 30 times about the range of political detainees in Kashmir, limitations on the internet and mobile cell phone support, and obtain for foreign diplomats, journalists and observers.

They also expressed problem about the crackdown on protesters opposing the citizenship legislation, which lays out a route to Indian nationality for six spiritual groups from neighboring international locations which includes Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, but not Muslims.

(Additional reporting and writing by Sanjeev Miglani Enhancing by Gerry Doyle)