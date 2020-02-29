[Trump Polls Rally Viewers on Which Democrat Would Be Easiest to Beat in November]

President Donald Trump went on a tear towards the Democratic area at his South Carolina rally tonight, pretty much polling his viewers on which of them would be least difficult to beat in November.

He messed close to a little bit prior to using the informal poll, musing about whether it would be legal for him to stimulate his supporters to vote for the winner in the main tomorrow.

The poll did not include things like most of the candidates, like Tom Steyer (“because he’s a loser”), “Mini Mike” Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren — so in essence Trump asked the viewers no matter whether it would be easier for him to defeat “Crazy Bernie” or “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump polled the audience and listened to extra cheering for Sanders as the far better opponent.

You can look at higher than, through C-SPAN.