Trump praises the US economy in Davos as a test in Washington

Thousands of miles from his Washington deposition process, US President Donald Trump was at the center of Davos, Switzerland, to praise the success of the US economy, while criticizing the US Federal Reserve on Tuesday.

Trump, on the occasion of his second meeting of global political and business leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF), also told a crowded hall that trade agreements concluded this month with China and Mexico were a model for the 21st century.

“The Fed has raised interest rates too quickly and lowered them too slowly,” said Trump, focusing on central bank policy decisions.

At a broad address aimed at the Davos crowd, which, despite his unorthodox approach, spurred the performance of his administration, Trump recorded some of the themes he voiced when he first addressed the WEF two years ago.

He thanked foreign companies for investing in America and said that the US had a much better economic status than he had imagined when he took office three years ago.

“The time for skepticism is over,” Trump said, demanding more foreign money.

“For any company looking for a place to succeed … there is no better place than the US,” he added.

Thunberg in public for Trump speech

At a conference in which the most important theme is the environment, and in which climate activist Greta Thunberg is a star guest, Trump spoke about the economic importance of oil and gas.

Thunberg was in the audience during Trump’s speech. When she walked away, flanked by security and chased by cameras, she did not speak to reporters, but looked down.

Trump said the US would participate in the initiative of a trillion tree launched at the annual WEF meeting, but called activists “the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers.”

“I am a strong advocate of the environment. I want the cleanest water and the cleanest air,” he added.

My generation will not give up without a fight. – Greta Thunberg, climate activist

Thunberg responded later by referring to “empty words and promises” by world leaders.

“You say children should not worry … don’t be so pessimistic and then nothing, silence.”

Nobel Prize winner Joseph Stiglitz said that the strongest thing about Trump’s speech was that it was planned between sessions on climate change. He criticized Trump’s swipe at climate pessimists.

“As if what we see with our eyes is not there,” Stiglitz said. “It is astonishing.”

In Washington, the process of deposition starts seriously in the US Senate after the Republican President was formally accused by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives in December of “high crimes and crimes.”

Trump, who is expected to be acquitted by the senate controlled by the republicans, says he is innocent of the charges.

Climate change not taken seriously

Thunberg doubted her criticism that world and business leaders do not take the threat of climate change seriously.

She rejected some of the measures taken by governments and companies, such as setting long-term goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and planting billions of new trees to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

She told a WEF panel that “planting trees is good of course, but it is not nearly enough.”

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg doubted her criticism that world and business leaders do not take the threat of climate change seriously. (Denis Balibouse / Reuters)

“It cannot replace mitigation,” she said, referring to efforts to drastically reduce emissions in the short term.

Thunberg accused leaders of “cheating and messing around with numbers” by talking about reducing emissions to “net zero” – with no more carbon being emitted than being absorbed by the planet or technical means – by 2050.

Thunberg responded to those who accused her of doom mongering and said that her message was simply based on scientific facts, not irrational fears.

“My generation won’t give up without a fight,” she said.

Pope Francis sends a written message

Pope Francis also had a message for the powerful participants in the economic forum in Davos: people, not profit, must be at the center of public policy.

Francis gave written greetings to remind delegates of the “moral obligation” to “place the human person at the center of public order instead of the mere pursuit of power or gain.”

He says that the forum provides an arena where “political will and mutual cooperation can be guided and strengthened in overcoming isolationism, individualism and ideological colonization which unfortunately features too much contemporary debate.”

Francis also encourages the deliberations of the forum to increase solidarity with those who “suffer social and economic injustice and whose existence is even threatened.”

A Vatican cardinal represents the pope at the meeting, which began on Tuesday.