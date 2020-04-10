Trump predicted the death toll from the virus and said there should be less than 100,000 casualties

Donald Trump recently said that 200,000 Americans could die from the virus and die, adding that speeding efforts should “substantially reduce” the number of deaths.

The president said Friday that federal health officials now expect about 60,000 people to die from the outbreak of the pandemic, which he believes Americans are “brave” about staying at home.

“We seem to be looking for a significant number of less than 100,000 markings,” Mr Trump said.

On the day the US Stock Exchange closed due to the big Friday before the Easter holiday, Mr. Trump announced that the US government would provide a package of possible economic deals to Mexico to stabilize a possible deal to stabilize the global oil markets. . Dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The US leader said his government was sending funds to Mexico and that the country was reducing its crude oil production by 100,000 barrels, indicating that Saudi and Russian leaders had blamed part of their efforts to produce Mexico.

“They’ll pay us back later – we’ll see how it goes,” he said of not wanting to sit too well with his conservative political base.

Such a move is likely to change stock indices, which the president has repeatedly shown is never out of his mind.

“I think the market thinks we’ve done well,” Mr Trump said. Given that the upward trend in the market this week is the best four-day improvement since 1974.

