

FILE Photo: WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court docket in London, Britain at an previously look on January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photograph

February 19, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia experienced practically nothing to do with WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic Occasion e-mails in 2016, a London courtroom heard on Wednesday.

Assange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers talked about the management of his hearing next 7 days to make your mind up regardless of whether he need to be extradited to the United States.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court docket, Assange’s barrister, Edward Fitzgerald, referred to a witness assertion by former U.S. Republican congressman Dana Rohrabacher who had visited Assange in 2017, saying that he had been sent by the president to offer a pardon.

The pardon would occur on the issue that Assange complied with the United States by expressing that the Russians have been not involved in the email leak that weakened Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016, Rohrabacher’s statement mentioned.

A White Residence spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, denied the assertion.

“The president hardly is familiar with Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman. He’s never ever spoken to him on this subject matter or nearly any topic. It is a finish fabrication and a overall lie,” she mentioned.

Assange, 48, who expended seven decades holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy prior to he was dragged out past April, is required in the United States to face 18 counts such as conspiring to hack governing administration computer systems and violating an espionage regulation. He could devote decades guiding bars if convicted there.

Just about a 10 years immediately after his WikiLeaks site enraged Washington by leaking mystery U.S. paperwork, Woolwich Crown Courtroom in London will start off hearings on Monday – with Assange current – to choose whether or not he really should be despatched to the United States.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Assange spoke only to ensure his name and day of birth. He appeared peaceful and expended substantially of the listening to looking through notes in his lap. He wore two pairs of eyeglasses: 1 on prime of his head and a further which he took on and off and twiddled in his palms.

The Australian-born Assange made worldwide headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks released a labeled U.S. armed forces movie displaying a 2007 assault by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people today, such as two Reuters information team.

WikiLeaks afterwards angered the United States by publishing caches of leaked armed service paperwork and diplomatic cables.

The total extradition hearing will be break up in two elements, with the 2nd half delayed until finally Might.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London and Steve Holland in Washington Enhancing by Stephen Addison/Mark Heinrich)