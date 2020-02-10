Trump Presents Election Annual Budget Based on High Assumptions | money

United States President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office when he returns from a day trip from North Carolina to the White House in Washington, United States, on February 7, 2020. – Reuters picture

WASHINGTON, February 10 – Given the months leading up to the presidential election, President Donald Trump today will present a roadmap that will make key promises to reduce deficits based on high and unlikely assumptions about economic growth.

The final spending schedule for Trump’s first term is on the verge of defeat in the democratically controlled House of Representatives, but provides an insight into the government’s priorities.

The budget includes cuts in social programs, environmental protection, and development aid to fund defense spending and extend tax cuts for wealthy individuals and businesses, officials and several US media reports said.

The proposal once again abandons the stated goal of closing the budget deficit in 10 years, instead of moving the target date to 2035, the media said, citing White House documents.

Even during this period, the U.S. economy is expected to grow by 3.0 percent per year, which would support higher tax revenues, which has not been achieved consistently in more than a decade, and is unheard of for an economy after 11 consecutive years of growth.

Despite pledging to continue the Republicans’ long-standing war against the deficits, the Trump administration has shown little interest in resolving the problem, with the gap that is expected to hit $ 1 trillion this year in view of growing public debt – the double estimate in his first budget.

This year’s $ 4.8 trillion proposal includes cuts in non-defense programs, including safety net programs such as food stamps, and savings from Medicare drug insurance.

Shorten critical lifelines

Trump’s Acting Budget Director Russell Vought said today the proposal would include over $ 740 billion in defense spending, a 20 percent increase.

The massive tax cuts of $ 1.5 trillion, from which the richest will benefit, will be extended beyond 2025.

Democratic House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi praised the proposal.

“The budget is an explanation of values, and the president shows once again how little he values ​​the health, financial security, and well-being of hard-working American families,” she said in a statement.

“Year after year, President Trump’s budgets have tried to wreak havoc on the critical lifelines that millions of Americans rely on.”

But Vought defended the plan and urged the Democrats to approve the necessary spending cuts.

“We believe that we can accept a major impairment (in the case of deficits) and return to the area of ​​fiscal responsibility,” he said at CNBC.

“However, there is a need to cut spending on non-defense purposes,” including a 21 percent cut in development aid.

He called the plan “an ex-post budget” that assumes that the political priorities of the administration will be approved by Congress.

He also defended the 3.0 percent growth targets and said the target “is quite possible to be achieved in the next 10 years”.

Trump is also expected to charge $ 2 billion in homeland security spending for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, increase NASA spending by 12 percent, and cut the Environmental Protection Agency by 26 percent. – AFP