[Trump presses U.S. Federal Reserve to slash premiums]

March two, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday reiterated his contact for the U.S. central bank to lessen interest premiums, tweeting that the Federal Reserve has been “slow to act” and ought to be far more aggressive.

Trump’s responses did not mention the ongoing coronavirus outbreak but arrive as traders ongoing to fret pursuing previous week’s global current market slide amid the outbreak and seemed toward a feasible world interest fee slash.

