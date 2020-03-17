Trump Proceeds Combat With Andrew Cuomo About ‘Chinese Virus’

President Donald Trump is maintaining his fight with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo going, tussling more than how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Cuomo needs “all states to be handled the identical.” But all states aren’t the exact,” Trump tweeted, in advance of working with a title for the sickness critics have slammed as racist. “Some are being strike tricky by the Chinese Virus, some are becoming strike nearly not at all. New York is a extremely massive “hotspot”, West Virginia has, therefore considerably, zero situations. Andrew, preserve politics out of it….”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2020

Trump’s tweet is a continuation of the swipes he introduced on Cuomo after Monday’s teleconference concerning the president and condition governors throughout the region. Cuomo has consistently expressed frustration that the federal government is not executing adequate to react to the virus, so Trump accused him of getting the a single who has to “do far more.”

Cuomo fired back by stating “YOU have to do anything! You are supposed to be the President.” He also mentioned he’d be “happy” to do Trump’s work if the president fingers regulate of the Army Corps of Engineers more than to him.

I have to do far more?

No — YOU have to do anything! You are intended to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Pleased to do your task, too.

Just give me regulate of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll acquire it from there.https://t.co/nfjZ8xiRL4 https://t.co/YNvdHC3Xz3

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

