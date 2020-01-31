Trump process could end quickly; Alexander says no to witnesses – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will resist calling on more witnesses in President Donald Trump’s removal process, anything but dire democratic efforts to hear more testimonials and push the Senate in the direction of a voice to Trump acquitted once Friday

A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, can lead to an abrupt end and assured acquittal in only the third trial against presidential accusation in American history. Trump insisted on time for action at his State of the Union address, and that seems likely now. While the senate was postponed on Thursday, it set the date for Tuesday evening’s speech.

Despite the unique, sometimes passionate focus of the Democrats on witnesses after revelations by John Bolton, the former national security adviser, the figures are now failing. Four Republicans would be needed to break with the majority of 53 seats and together with all Democrats to demand more testimony.

Chief Judge John Roberts, in the rare role that chairs the deposition process, can break a tie, but that seems unlikely.

Alexander said in a statement at the end of Thursday that “there is no need for more evidence”, which gives the Trump team the chance of a vote in the Senate in its direction.

Trump was accused by House last month on charges of abusing his power like no other president, endangering relations between Ukraine and the US and Ukraine. Democrats say that Trump has asked the vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and invalidate the theories of election interference in 2016, which temporarily halted US security assistance to the country when Russia fought its border. The second accusation article says that Trump subsequently impeded the House probe in a way that endangered the three-tax system of checks and balances.

For Alexander’s statement, Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said at the end of Thursday that she would vote to admit witnesses to the trial, and briefly raise the hope of democrats for a breakthrough.

But Alexander minutes later said that “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the high bar of the US Constitution for an unassailable crime.”

“It was inappropriate for the president to ask a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and withhold American help to encourage that investigation,” Alexander said. But, he added, “the constitution does not give the senate the power to remove the president from his office and ban him from this year’s vote, just for actions that are inappropriate.”

Collins, Alexander and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska played a major role in the final hours of debate with focused questions. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, has made it clear that he will vote for witnesses.

Murkowksi is expected to announce its decision Friday, prior to voting.

Democrats put pressure on senators for testimony, but Trump’s lawyers argued that it would take too long for them to move forward, even after Bolton’s potential eyewitness account of Trump’s actions detailed uncertainty in a subsequent book.

Bolton’s forthcoming book claims that he personally heard Trump say he wanted to withhold military assistance from Ukraine until it agreed to investigate the Bidens. Trump denies saying such a thing.

Thursday’s testimony included rising pleas to the senators-as-judges who will decide the fate of Trump, either to stop a president that the Democrats say he has tried to cheat and do again in the upcoming elections, or to cancel procedures. to close what the Republicans claim had never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let’s give the country a lawsuit that they can be proud of,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chief prosecutor of House Democrats. He offered to take only a week for witness statements, which led to new discussions.

Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann stated that the Democrats only prosecute the president because they cannot beat him in 2020.

“We trust that the American people will decide who should become our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop this.”

Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell struggled to keep Friday’s vote on track even as the trial revealed new evidence from Bolton’s new book and raised the alarm among Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump lawyer.

In a day-after-tweet, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz complained about the display of his testimony on Wednesday night when he said that a president is essentially immune to deposition if he believes his actions are in the “national interest.”

That idea frustrated some in the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was unnecessary and inflammatory – irritating senators with a controversial claim from a huge executive. But those officials left it to Dershowitz to withdraw, wary that any public retreat from the White House would be poorly viewed by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” retired professor tweeted Thursday.

His words on Wednesday evening: “Every public official I know believes his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks is helping him to be elected, it is in the public interest that it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in deposition. “

The president has repeatedly argued that his dealings with Ukraine were “perfect”.

Asked as one of the first questions Thursday, Democrat Schiff said, “Have we learned anything in the last half century?”

Schiff has learned lessons from the Nixon era to warn of “normalization of lawlessness” in the Trump presidency.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski have all expressed interest in hearing from Bolton and the others in the process and have drawn attention during the final hours of questions.

Murkowski responded when she simply asked, “Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?”

Alexander, who was influenced by the late Howard Baker – who broke his party over Richard Nixon – also drew attention when he questioned bias in the proceedings so far.

In response to Alexander and others, Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren from California, a congress officer at Watergate and now a prosecutor, told the senators that the deposition of Nixon also began as a party investigation before a dichotomy reached consensus. She told them that while the House was acting on party lines against Trump, the Senate – “the largest consultative body on earth” – has a new chance.

Alexander is also close allies with McConnell, and after his question Thursday evening, he consulted with an important executive for the leader. While the senators broke for dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met in private.

Senators have sent more than 100 questions during two days. The questions came from the leaders of the parties, the senators who applied for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even two-part coalitions from both sides of the aisle.

On Thursday, Trump’s lawyers concentrated part of their time against allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the management of a gas company in Ukraine, while his father was vice president. Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., One of the managers, said the Bidens have little to say to the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake off” Ukraine for its campaign.

The White House has blocked its officials to testify in the proceedings and has argued that there are “substantial amounts of classified information” in the manuscript. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contains no secret information.

