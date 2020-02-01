Trump promotes the US comeback in his speech on the state of the Union

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will use the State of the Union next week to promote the Great American Comeback, said a senior government official.

The speech comes at a time when Trump hopes to leave his impeachment proceedings against the Senate behind. According to White House officials, Trump wants to use the nationwide television address to highlight his government’s efforts to strengthen the economy, tighten immigration regulations, and lower prescription drug costs while accelerating his re-election efforts.

“I think it is safe to say that the speech will recognize the economic and military strength of the United States and present an optimistic vision of America’s future,” said the senior government official, who informed the reporters about the broad outline of the speech that Trump proposed The turn of the year is supposed to hold a joint meeting of the congress on Tuesday

But for the second time in a row, Trump will deliver his speech with a cloud over his presidency as his impeachment process in the Senate comes to a wild end. Last year, Trump had to postpone his speech because the government had been closed the longest when he launched a fierce partisan fight over his push to fund his border wall on the US-Mexico border.

Trump appeared to be on the verge of acquittal as the senators prepared to reject efforts to call more witnesses than witnesses on Friday to testify to his efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president, the former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s business in the Eastern European nation.

But when the process ends, Washington is bitterly divided. Democrats claim that the Republicans’ refusal to admit witnesses undermined the fairness of the trial. Meanwhile, most Republican senators – even those who claim Trump has acted inappropriately to urge a foreign leader to investigate a domestic rival – have indicated that they do not believe Trump’s actions justify his dismissal.

The official who informed reporters about Trump’s preparations for the state of the union declined to comment on how Trump will take the impeachment. Its predecessors traditionally tried to use the annual address as a platform to convey a unified message to the country.

In recent days Trump has been bitterly talking about what he calls a “joke” process put forward by his democratic opponents.

However, White House officials stressed on Friday that the President was determined to deliver an “optimistic” message in his speech and believed that he could listen to the Americans by highlighting the strength of the economy under his watch.

“I heard the president say in a public forum … that he always thought America could agree on success,” said the government official.

Trump has invited U.S. Army veteran Tony Rankins, who has battled post-traumatic stress disorder and drug addiction, and Raul Ortiz, a deputy chief of the U.S. Border Police, to speak to two of his guests, the official added.