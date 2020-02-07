Trump properties charge Secret Service high rates for stays

Secret services spend a lot on President Donald Trump’s properties, forcing taxpayers to foot the bill.

According to invoices obtained by the Washington Post and its anonymous sources, the Trump Organization charged the president’s security official $ 650 per night in 2017 for their stays in Mar-A-Lago dozens of times.

The same year, Trump also billed Secret Service a rate of $ 17,000 per month when agents stayed in a simply three-bedroom chalet at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

In 2018, Mar-A-Lago’s nightly rates fell to $ 396 for the Secret Service, but the Post noted that agents had longer stays and used more rooms that year.

Sometimes there were days when the President was not even on the luxury properties that the Secret Service had reserved. These properties still charged the government a high price.

Trump’s use of his presidency to promote or donate money to his businesses has been a persistent problem, that he makes unnecessary stops at his golf clubs while traveling (and that Vice President Mike Pence makes same) or that he insists that his station host the G-7 summit.