Trump proposes disinfectant injection to kill coronavirus

Chairman Donald Trump He suggested strange and possibly dangerous suggestions for medical research on coronavirus in the White House’s daily newsletter, suggesting that the explosion of patients with “huge” amounts of ultraviolet light, even “inside the body”, and their injection with the same disinfectants that used to kill viruses on surfaces can be effective treatments for Covid-19.

Trump began with further research by Bill Brian, an official in the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Department, who had just analyzed the half-life of corona under various conditions of heat, humidity and light. Brian noted that the virus appeared to decompose more rapidly under ultraviolet light from the sun.

As Bryan completed the answer to a journalist’s question, Trump took to the podium and began discussing his own data-taking, which quickly turned into highly unscientific and potentially harmful advice.

“Well, a question that some of you may be wondering if you’re completely in this world, which I find very interesting,” Trump said before taking his position as a medical expert.

“So, assuming we hit the body terribly, I don’t know if it’s ultraviolet or very strong light and I think you said it was tested, but you’ll try it,” Trump said, turning to Brian for a moment at the end to confirm. . “Then I said what would you play if you brought the light into the body that you could do either through the skin or in some other way and I think you said you would try it, it also sounds interesting,” he added, turning to Bryan again. for validation.

But then Trump went even further, linking home whitening agents to most surface disinfectants with a possible internal treatment for humans that would be toxic and possibly fatal. “It simply came to our notice then. There is a way to do this, by injecting or almost cleaning. Because you see that it enters the lungs and makes a huge number in the lungs. Therefore, it would be interesting to check it so that you need to use doctors. But I find it interesting. So we’ll see, but the whole idea of ​​light, going in a minute. This is very possible. “

A few minutes later, ABC News » John Carl He reconsidered Trump’s completely unfounded allegations in a question to Brian, asking if there was a scenario in which a man could inject himself with bleach or isopropyl alcohol to treat the virus.

Brian’s response, in a diplomatic way with Trump standing right behind his left shoulder, effectively rejected the idea. “We don’t do it in our labs,” he added.

Trump, however, did not give up, tried to save his medical reputation, which does not include any formal education, and went to edit his previous comments.

“It doesn’t clean by injection,” Trump said, waving his hand as if proving his imaginary process. “Almost cleaning, sterilization of an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t work. But it certainly has a great effect if it is in a stable object. “

