Trump Pushed Meeting for chloroquine with his Ingraham Fox, FDA

Chairman Donald Trump allegedly called the FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn at the White House to meet with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and two from the medical office of the demonstration to discuss the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus.

According to the Washington Post, the president convened a meeting last Friday with the head of the nation’s Food and Drug Administration and guest Mr. Fox News, as well as a pair of his favorite visitors. Both Trump and numerous Fox News reports have repeatedly suggested and pressured the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus, although he has not undergone clinical trials for COVID-19 and its use may be out of order. serious side effects, including death.

“The host of Fox, Laura Ingraham, and two doctors who are regular guests at the airport visiting the White House last Friday for a private meeting with Trump to talk about the drug,” the Post said. “She brought with her two visitors to her program – Ramin Oskoui, a Washington-based cardiologist, and Stephen Smith, a New Jersey-based infectious disease specialist – and Trump asked FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn watch also. “

According to the Post, Smith is turning to Trump for the benefits of hydroxychloroquine based on his own experiences. Trump responded positively and “emerged from this meeting seemingly determined to argue that hydroxychloroquine should be used more widely.”

The FDA declined to comment. However, a senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Hahn had to be careful about the medication, but was still reluctant to speak out before the actual clinical trials were completed.

