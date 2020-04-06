Trump Quotes Gayle Trotter at Bash ‘LameStream Media’

Chairman Donald Trump started the new week repeatedly praising the Fox News subscriber Gayle Trotter to hide the coverage from the media of the response of the coronaio and the press briefings of the White House.

“Thank you, Gayle. I just want the public to fully understand how corrupt and dishonest our Lamestream Media is,” Trump wrote in response to a tweet from Trotter, claiming the media was at war with the president.

“My press conferences are vital. They reach millions of people who are not telling the truth, and years have not passed (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)!” He added.

Thank you Gayle. I just want the audience to fully understand how corrupt and dishonest our Lamestream Media is. My press conferences are vital. They reach millions of people who don’t tell the truth, and haven’t had them for many years (Witch-Hunts, Fake News)! https://t.co/DN4DDoHPtu

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Here’s another tweet where Trump mentioned Trotter – though a bit missing in the context.

. ay gayletrotter “Until now, the media outlets have not admitted that it was wrong and that the President was right.” .FoxNews

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Trump’s interest in Trotter stemmed from her appearance on Sunday with host Fox News Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz. Trotter, a conservative soldier, has been asked to criticize Trump’s media coverage of false information being passed on to others throughout the pandemic. He said “the media has not admitted that they were wrong and that the president was right” on how to deal with it.

Other comments from Trotter about MediaBuzz drew Trump’s attention, including one criticizing the PBS journalist. Yamiche Alcindor, which the president accepted for her interrogation last week:

A very biased “journalist”. https://t.co/4jN4LW63FV

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2020

