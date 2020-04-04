Trump rages after Pelosi announces Coronavirus Watch Committee, calling it “witch hunting”

On Thursday, President Trump was heavily criticized after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi announced a bipartisan committee to oversee his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said it was another partisan “witch hunt” against him-even at the same address, he demanded to avoid partisanism during the crisis.

At a daily Coronavirus press conference in the White House, Mr. Trump said, “It’s not time for politics. In recent years, endless factional investigations have already caused extraordinary damage to our country.”

“You see what happens, it’s a witch hunt after a witch hunt,” he said back in a phrase that frequently turned to Mueller’s investigation and impeachment investigation. “And after all, those who are losing are witch-hunters, and they are losing all the time, and it’s not time to do witch-hunting.”

Mr Pelosi said on Thursday that he would establish a bipartisan committee chaired by House Speaker Whip Jim Cleburne and empower the subpoena. It considers the accountability and transparency issues of the federal government’s pandemic response, including the passage of $ 2 trillion in bailouts passed by Congress last week.

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that the panel was “not a government investigation,” but will instead investigate resource abuse and exploitation during the unprecedented crisis.

“Where there’s money, there’s often mischief,” she said.

The Panel has not been officially launched and it is unclear whether Congressmen will participate.

The rescue package already has some oversight measures against coronavirus reactions. These include a new inspector for the relief fund and an accountability committee with a current inspector overseeing the federal government. It also stipulates the release of a relief fund going to one of Mr. Trump’s businesses.

Kevin McCarthy, leader of the House minority, said he thought that Pelosi’s commission would be “redundant” due to measures already passed.

But President Trump gave early indications that he wanted to suppress some of these rules. He suggested limiting the powers of the new inspector, and the role might be unfulfilled for months as it requires nomination by the White House and confirmation by the Senate—out of session due to the virus is.

