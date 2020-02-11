Trump rages on Roger Stone’s “very unfair” recommended prison sentence

Federal prosecutors on Monday evening recommended Roger Stone a sentence of seven to nine years in prison for obstructing Congress’ investigation into Russian electoral interference.

President Donald Trump is furious.

In a tweet launched at around 2:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Trump complained that Stone’s case “is a horrible and very unfair situation.”

“The real crimes were on the other side, because nothing happens to them,” he tweeted. “I cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

It is unclear who Trump accuses of committing “real crimes”.

“Shameful!” He wrote about the Stone affair an hour ago.

Prosecutors have argued in their records that their recommended sentence was “appropriate” after being found guilty of all the criminal charges.

“Roger Stone obstructed congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections, lied under oath and forged a witness,” they wrote. “And when his crimes were exposed by the indictment in this case, he showed contempt for this Court and the rule of law.”