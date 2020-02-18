[Trump Rails Towards ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg for ‘Illegally Buying’ Democratic Nomination: ‘Not for Sale!’]

There is been a ton of criticism that Michael Bloomberg is attempting to “buy” the Democratic celebration nomination, and President Donald Trump joined in that criticism right now.

“What Mini Mike is performing is nothing at all fewer than a massive scale unlawful marketing campaign contribution,” POTUS tweeted nowadays on Bloomberg “spreading” income all more than the spot.

“Mini is illegally obtaining the Democrat Nomination. They are getting it absent from Bernie once more. Mini Mike, Key Bash Nominations are not for sale!”

Trump also mocked his peak all over again, tweeting about the approaching debate and indicating, “Remember, no standing on containers!”

What Mini Mike is doing is very little significantly less than a huge scale illegal campaign contribution. He is “spreading” dollars all over the put, only to have recipients of his cash payments, lots of former opponents, fortunately joining or supporting his campaign. Is not that referred to as a payoff? ….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

…..Mini is illegally acquiring the Democrat Nomination. They are taking it away from Bernie yet again. Mini Mike, Big Occasion Nominations are not for sale! Great luck in the debate tomorrow night and try to remember, no standing on packing containers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

The final time Trump went on the assault like this, Crew Bloomberg responded in a statement insulting “his pretend hair, his being overweight, and his spray-on tan.”