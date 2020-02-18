[Trump Rails Towards ‘Mini Mike’ Bloomberg for ‘Illegally Buying’ Democratic Nomination: ‘Not for Sale!’]

By
Kay Koch
-
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

There is been a ton of criticism that Michael Bloomberg is attempting to “buy” the Democratic celebration nomination, and President Donald Trump joined in that criticism right now.

“What Mini Mike is performing is nothing at all fewer than a massive scale unlawful marketing campaign contribution,” POTUS tweeted nowadays on Bloomberg “spreading” income all more than the spot.

“Mini is illegally obtaining the Democrat Nomination. They are getting it absent from Bernie once more. Mini Mike, Key Bash Nominations are not for sale!”

Trump also mocked his peak all over again, tweeting about the approaching debate and indicating, “Remember, no standing on containers!”

The final time Trump went on the assault like this, Crew Bloomberg responded in a statement insulting “his pretend hair, his being overweight, and his spray-on tan.”