Trump Reacts To Sanders Dropping Out

President Trump sarcastically reacted to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) suspension of his 2020 presidential campaign in a series of tweets Wednesday.

Quickly just after Sanders declared the finish of his marketing campaign Wednesday, Trump first threw former Democratic presidential applicant Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) less than the bus for Sanders’ Super Tuesday performance. He then mockingly recommended that Sanders’ individuals need to join the GOP.

Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost each condition on Tremendous Tuesday! This finished just like the Democrats & the DNC preferred, very same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie individuals must come to the Republican Bash, TRADE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Minutes later, Trump strike Sanders for saying that he will continue to be on the ballot and “continue functioning to assemble as a lot of delegates as possible” at the Democratic National Committee conference in August exactly where he’ll be capable to “exert considerable influence” in excess of the party’s system.

Wow, Bernie is unwilling to give up his delegates, and wants extra of them! What’s that all about?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Trump also uncovered a way to incorporate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in his Twitter tear.

Simply cannot see AOC in addition 3 supporting Sleepy Joe!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

The President’s reelection marketing campaign put out a similar assertion just after Sanders’ announcement, suggesting once again that Sanders supporters really should change to the Republican Social gathering.

“With Bernie Sanders suspending his campaign, it is all but official that the Democrat establishment bought the candidate they desired in Joe Biden, as well as the prospect President Trump will ruin in November,” marketing campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a assertion. “President Trump is nonetheless disrupting Washington, DC, even though Biden represents the outdated, exhausted way and continuing to coddle the communist routine in China. Democrat elites shoved Bernie Sanders to the aspect for a 2nd time, leaving lots of of his supporters seeking for a new property.”