Trump recall trial: key Republican senator Lamar Alexander says no to witnesses

WASHINGTON – Republican Senator Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose the calling of more witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but almost without democratic efforts to hear more testimony and to increase the chances that the Senate is voting imminently to acquit without further testimony in a few days.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Thursday night that she would vote to allow the witnesses to appear, creating momentum for the Democrats’ efforts.

But Alexander then said in a statement that “there is no need for more evidence,” giving the Trump team the likelihood of a Senate vote in his leadership.

Collins, a centrist senator announced his decision after the Senate concluded a long question and answer session with House Democrats continuing the charges and Trump’s lawyers.

Alexander released his statement moments later.

A vote on the question of witnesses, scheduled for Friday, could lead to an abrupt end to the trial with the expected acquittal of Trump. Or it could bring days, even weeks, more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.

It would take four GOP senators to break away from the majority and join the Democrats to tip the bottom line.

Collins said in a statement: “The most sensible way to do this would be for the house directors and the president’s attorneys to try to agree on a limited and equal number of witnesses on each side. If they cannot stand agree, then the Senate could choose the number of witnesses. “

But Alexander said that “there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the strict bar of the United States Constitution for an impenetrable offense.”

Collins, Aexander and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska played an oversized role in the closing hours of the debate with sharp questions before the crucial votes. Another Republican senator, Mitt Romney of Utah, made it clear that he would vote for the witnesses.

Murkowksi sparked a reaction during the debate when she simply asked, “Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?”

Alexander of Tennessee drew attention just before the dinner break when he questioned partisanship in the debates so far.

In response to Alexander and others, Democratic representative Zoe Lofgren of California, a member of Congress for Watergate and now a house attorney, told senators that the removal of Nixon had also started as a partisan investigation. A bipartisan consensus only emerged after Republicans – including loyal Nixon supporters – saw enough evidence to change their minds, she said.

“They could not turn away from the evidence that their president had abused power and they had to vote to remove him,” said Lofgren. Richard Nixon resigned before being dismissed.

Although disappointed that House Republicans did not join Democrats to vote for Trump’s removal, she said the Senate – “the largest deliberative body on the planet” – has a new opportunity.

Alexander, after his question Thursday evening, consulted with a key staff assistant to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As the senators separated for dinner, Alexander and Murkowski met in private.

Trump was indicted by House last month, accused of having abused his power like no other president, endangering Ukraine and US-Ukrainian relations. Democrats say Trump asked his vulnerable ally to investigate Joe Biden and refuted theories of electoral interference in 2016, temporarily cutting off US aid to the country’s security as it fought Russia at its border. The second impeachment article says that Trump then obstructed the House investigation in a way that threatened the country’s three-branch system of control and balance.

Thursday’s testimony included massive appeals to senators as jurors who will decide the fate of Trump, either to arrest a president who Democrats say he tried to cheat in the next election and will do it again, or to end to the impeachment procedures which, according to the Republicans, have never been more than a partisan attack.

“Let us give the country a trial of which it can be proud,” said representative Adam Schiff, chief prosecutor of the Democrats. The Americans, he said, know what is needed for a fair trial. He offered to take only one week for the testimony of new witnesses, triggering further discussions.

Trump’s lawyer Eric Herschmann said the Democrats only sue the president because they couldn’t beat him in 2020.

“We trust the American people to decide who should be our president,” said Herschmann. “Enough is enough. Stop it all.”

McConnell was struggling to keep Friday’s vote on schedule as the trial digged up new evidence from Bolton’s new book and alarmed Democrats and some Republicans about the controversial defense of a Trump lawyer.

In a tweet the next day, Trump’s attorney Alan Dershowitz complained about the representation of his testimony on Wednesday evening when he said that a president was essentially immune from impeachment if he thought that his actions were in the “national interest”.

The idea frustrated some inside the White House, who felt that Dershowitz’s claim was useless and inflammatory – angering senators with a controversial claim to broad executive powers. But these officials let Dershowitz withdraw, fearing that any public retreat from the White House would be frowned upon by the president.

“I didn’t say anything like that,” the retired professor tweeted on Thursday.

His remarks Wednesday evening: “Every public servant I know believes that his election is in the public interest. And if a president does something that he thinks will help him get elected is in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of pro quo consideration that results in dismissal. “

Asked about it as one of the first questions on Thursday, Democrat Schiff said, “Have we learned nothing in the past half century?”

Schiff drew on lessons from the Nixon era to warn against “normalizing anarchy” in Trump’s presidency.

“This argument – if the president says it cannot be illegal – failed when Richard Nixon was forced to resign,” Schiff told senators. “But this argument can succeed here, now.”

“It is not a banana republic,” said representative Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rejecting the White House council’s suggestion that there was nothing wrong with seeking foreign electoral interference.

Democrats have played a video showing the many times Trump has campaigned.

The president has repeatedly said that his relations with Ukraine are “perfect”.

Republicans Collins, Romney and Murkowski have all expressed interest in hearing from Bolton and the others.

In a 53-47 split Senate with a Republican majority, at least four GOP senators must join all Democrats to reach the 51 votes required to call witnesses, decide who to call, or do most of the rest of the trial.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the chamber and answers senators’ questions for the trial, may break a link, but that seems unlikely.

The Chief Justice exercised his authority on Thursday with an astonishing rebuttal to a question asked by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, designed to expose those who know the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint regarding Trump’s phone call with the new president Ukrainian led to the impeachment investigation.

Roberts had communicated through his staff at McConnell’s office that he did not want to read the name of the whistleblower, according to a Republican unauthorized to discuss the private conversation and who was granted anonymity.

“The chairman refuses to read the question as it has been submitted,” he said.

Senators sent over 100 requests in two days. Questions came from party leaders, senators running for the Democratic nomination against Trump and even bipartisan coalitions on both sides of the aisle.

The Trump team estimates that the 28,000-page House case against the President and the 17 witnesses – current and former national security officials, ambassadors, and others who testified during the House debates – is sufficient.

Instead, Trump’s lawyers spent part of their time Thursday bailing out allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was Vice Chair.

Representative Val Demings, D-Fla., Responding to a question, said that the Bidens had little to say in the Senate about Trump’s efforts to “shake up” Ukraine for his own campaign.

Democrats have argued that Bolton’s next book cannot be ignored. He maintains that he personally heard Trump say that he wanted Ukraine to be denied military aid until he agreed to investigate the Bidens – the abuse of power which is the first article of impeachment. Trump denies having said such a thing.

The White House prevented his officials from testifying in the proceedings and objected in a letter to Bolton’s lawyer to “significant amounts of classified information” in the manuscript, including at the most secret level. Bolton resigned last September – Trump says he was fired – and he and his lawyer insisted that the book contain no classified information.

