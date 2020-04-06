Trump Recalls at Illinois Governor Pritzker for ‘Complaining All the Time’ During Coronavirus Briefing: ‘He Has Not Performed Well’

President Donald Trump avenged Illinois Governor Illinois Illinois J.B. Pritzker for allegedly “complaining all the time,” added that he was “not performing well” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a governor, I hear him complaining all the time, Pritzker. He always complains,” Trump told a White House Coronavirus Task Force press conference on Sunday. “I just said, ‘Give me a list of some of the things we have done in Illinois.’ We are building a 2,500-bed hospital in McCormick Place, it is a large convention center in Chicago.We are helping out for that staff and may end up making staff because he can’t do what he could have done as Governor. “

“He is not performing well,” the president added.

Trump’s criticism of Pritzker came hours after the governor of Illinois summoned the president at the State of the Union CNN for suggesting that states should prepare their own medical equipment supplies.

“The president does not understand the word ‘federal.’ Federal Emergency Management Agency. We have a state Emergency Management Agency, but if he is right, why do we need a Federal Emergency Management Agency? “Pritzker said. “That’s because each state might not do what the federal government can do.”

Trump said several US states were “totally unprepared” for a coronavirus pandemic during the White House COVID-19 press conference on Friday. “We have federal supplies, and they have state stockpiles, and frankly speaking, many countries, they are not ready for this at all,” the president said. “So we have to go to federal inventory, but we’re not ordering employees. They have to have it themselves.”

In response, Pritzker told CNN that each state did not have the power to invoke a Defense Production Act that would allow them to prepare for such a pandemic – but noted that the Trump administration did.

“There is no way we can hoard to anticipate a pandemic that no one anticipates, but the federal government is responsible for doing that,” the governor of Illinois said. “And we now know that intelligence sources and all the best advice given, were given in January and early February to the president and the White House, and they don’t seem to have acted in any way at all.”

Prizker also said that if the Trump administration and the federal government had proposed legislation to build a ventilator before, then “we would have the same problem as we have today, and frankly, very few people would die.”

