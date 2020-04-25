Donald Trump has claimed that he will speak at the opening ceremony of the US Military Academy in 2020, which could force more than 1,000 employees to return to the university, which was closed during the Cronavors referendum.

West Point has confirmed that the graduation class will return for the June 13 ceremony. The academy said in a statement that the event would be “different from the graduation ceremony due to the current state of health protection”.

The president announced that he would begin a speech at a White House briefing last week, which officials said had not yet been confirmed.

“I’m doing it at West Point, which I’m looking forward to. I did it at the Air Force last year. I did it at Anapolis. I did it at the Coast Guard Academy,” he said. I’m doing it in the West.

The president said he “assumed” that the academy in New York would have a “long distance” for hundreds of employees, although he said he did not like the “appearance” of a remote community.

The announcement came as Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to appear in person at the beginning of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, despite schools, colleges and universities across the country holding a traditional spring ceremony to prevent the spread of the virus. Health officials are urging the government to stop. Prohibition of group meetings

The start of West Point could force hundreds of current employees scattered across the United States to return to college after closing in March.

Sue Fleton, a West Point graduate and former head of the academy’s visiting board, told the New York Times that Mr. Trump was “a senior commander, that’s his call.”

“Gifts are definitely an opportunity to have something like a classic graduation, standing by, and putting your hats in the air,” he said. “But everyone is happy with the arrival of 1,000 New York Metropolitan employees for a ceremony … it’s definitely a risk,” he added.

Academy officials have not decided whether visitors, including employees’ families, are allowed to attend.

Returned cadres will be tested for Covid-19 before being allowed to work at the university. If they have a negative test, they will be monitored for up to two weeks before graduation.

According to the Times, the cadets “will not mix” and will have to wear masks, be in their rooms and eat in the halls of the soldiers.

At least 30 faculty members and staff have tested positive for the virus, Christopher Ofard, a second West Point colonel, told the Times.

