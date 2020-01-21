Trump rejects climate prophets of doom, while Thunberg Davos warns of money

US President Donald Trump speaks at the annual meeting of the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 21, 2020 in Davos (Switzerland) with reporters alongside the founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and his wife Hilde Schwab. – Reuters pic

DAVOS, January 21 – US President Donald Trump today attacked the “prophets of doom” of the environment and sent an uncompromising message in Davos after the Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg criticized the government’s inaction against the climate crisis.

Thunberg was in the audience in the Swiss Alps to hear a typical Trump bullish speech delivered shortly before his impeachment proceedings against the Senate in Washington.

The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) started in the ski area with an avowed focus on climate change, but with completely different visions of global warming.

“We have to reject the perpetual prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” Trump said, growling, “they want us to be bad.”

He claimed that “alarmists” had been wrong on previous occasions by predicting the population crisis, mass starvation, and the end of oil.

Trump called this warning of out of control global warming and other environmental disasters “heirs to yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers.”

Trump later told reporters that his Davos trip was devoted to meeting “the world’s most important people and we are doing huge business”.

“The other is just kidding,” he said of the “shameful” impeachment process.

“Nothing was done”

Before Trump’s appearance, Thunberg underlined the message that has inspired millions around the world: “Basically, nothing has been done” to combat climate change.

“It will take a lot more than that. This is just the beginning, ”said the 17-year-old.

Calmly and with an ironic smile, Thunberg admitted that her campaign, which started with school strikes, had attracted a lot of attention without making any concrete changes.

“There is a difference between hearing and actually leading to something,” she said.

While the WEF and individual corporate executives expressed their own concerns about climate change, Greenpeace complained in a new report that some of the world’s largest banks, insurers, and pension funds jointly spent $ 1.4 trillion (RM 5.7 trillion) in fossil fuels Companies have invested in fuels since the Paris climate agreement in 2016.

Trump rejected a list of achievements for the American economy in his speech and touted the United States as “the number one producer of oil and gas.”

Davos showdown?

There are no expectations that Trump and Thunberg, who exchanged barbs on Twitter, would actually meet, but the crowded venue and intense schedule mean that a chance encounter cannot be excluded.

When Trump and his entourage walked through United Nations headquarters last year at the annual general assembly, a photo of the teenage boy glaring at the president from the sidelines went viral.

Although Trump’s republican party holds a majority in the Senate and will almost certainly exempt him from abuse of his power and Congress’ handicap, the impeachment increases the volatility of an already tense presidential election in 2020.

“We will never allow radical socialists to destroy our economy,” Trump said, apparently referring to his opponents of the Democratic Party before the November presidential election.

“Governments continue to fail”

Sustainability is the buzzword of the Davos Forum, which started in 1971. Participants were given crampons to encourage them to walk on icy roads instead of using cars, and the signage paint was made from seaweed.

Trump’s opposition to renewable energies, his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama and the freedom of action extended to the fossil fuel industry contradict this year’s event.

“People are paying much more attention to the climate,” Ian Bremner, president of the Eurasia Group, told AFP in Davos, adding that “real action has been taken by some major players” after investment titan BlackRock said it was partially a coal sale.

“But let’s be clear – a big part of it is that we have failed for a very long time and governments continue to fail,” he added.

Economic leaders are also likely to be affected by the global economy, whose prospects have improved, but remain fragile, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 to 3.3 percent, saying that a recent ceasefire in the US-China trade war had brought some stability, but the risks remained.

In the meantime, activists will push for much more concrete measures to tackle inequality after Oxfam’s report showed how the number of billionaires has doubled in the past decade and the 22 richest men in the world are now more prosperous than everyone Women in Africa. – AFP