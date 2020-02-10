Trump relieves Twitter for his own Manchester rally, NH’s primary Dems – Boston Herald

Prior to his demonstration on Monday evening in Manchester, N.H., and the Granite State Democratic primary, President Trump lit up Twitter, trolling the media and his political rivals with ridicule and braggadocio.

The rally itself, Trump admits, is just as much focused on the Dems as it is on its own supporters than Tuesday’s critical prime-in-the-nation-primary.

Will be in Manchester, New Hampshire tonight for a big rally. Do you want to shake up the Dems a bit – they have a very boring deal. Still waiting for the results of Iowa, the voices were deep-fried. Great crowds in Manchester!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 February 2020

In addition to mocking the Democrats for having a “really boring deal” going on in their primary and continuing waiting for Iowa caucus results, Trump also praised his approval ratings, which he said were improved after the “Impeachment Hoax” . He thanks House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – the latest jibe in their fight that theatrically showed her his speech of the State of the Union last week.

Approval of 95% in the Republican party, a record! 53% in total (plus add 9 points?). With the Impeachment Hoax, corrupt democrat politicians have brought me to the highest polling numbers ever. Thank you Nancy!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 February 2020

Because of how badly they did with the Impeachment Hoax, AOC Primary Cryin ’Chuck Schumer will win, and Jerry Nadler has a good chance of losing to his far left primary opponent! It will all be pretty interesting. Pelosi loses the house, AGAIN! My poll is great.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 February 2020

Trump’s tweets are ahead of his own Manchester rally and compete for crowds with Democrats campaigning throughout the state. Trump held a similar meeting in Iowa last week on the eve of the Hawkeye state caucuses. Trump also destroyed the media, or as he called it, “Fake News” because he ignored his crowd of fans. The MAGA audience started to form on Sunday to participate in the Monday evening demonstration.

Hope the Fake News, which never talks about it, talks about the large crowds that are forming for my New Hampshire Rally tonight. They won’t!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 February 2020

Thanks to @mirandadevine from the New York Post for your interesting (and correct) column today. “Trump has gained 20 points since Impeachment started in October. He gets 67% on economy. Non-white approval from Trump is also at a high: 28%, an increase of 10 points in a year. Nice, Nancy. “

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 February 2020

A new Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston survey shows that Trump wins 71 percent of the likely Republican primary voters in the granite state and his closest rival, the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, with more than 60 points.

Trump is viewed unfavorably by 77 percent of New Hampshire republican voters and by 20 percent.