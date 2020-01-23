Trump removal trial: Democrats face risks and limits

WASHINGTON – The challenge is becoming increasingly clear to the House Democrats who are pursuing the President Donald Trump dismissal case as the Senate meets for a second day of argument in the historic trial.

The evidence Trump faces becomes less convincing when presented repeatedly, day after day, as Democrats attempt to convince not only restless senators, but a deeply divided American public over the Republican President during a election year.

While the Senate hammers on Thursday, the Democrats are a third of the way in the 24 hours allowed to plead their cause.

The team, led by Representative Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, constructed what they hoped to be a compelling tale of Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine and attempted to hide the “corruption scheme” at the heart of accusations. But the limits are obvious. Prosecutors must rely on the same videotaped loops of testimony – ambassadors, national security officials, and even the president himself – after Trump’s GOP Senate allies blocked new witnesses.

Once reluctant to initiate the recall process during an election year, the Democrats are now moving toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

“We are trying this case before two juries – the Senate and the American people,” said Schiff. “The American people are watching. The American people are listening. And their minds are open.”

Trump lambasted the proceedings in a tweet Thursday morning, declaring them “the most unfair and corrupt audience in the history of Congress!”

House Democrats ousted Trump last month, arguing that he had abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden while refusing crucial military aid. They also accused him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the House. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions properly and presented the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the middle of his re-election campaign.

In the Iowa campaign, Biden supported Trump’s impeachment effort.

“People ask, ‘Will the president not be stronger and more difficult to beat if he survives this? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must vote and “live with that in history”.

Each party has up to three days to present their case. After the attorneys for the House are finished, probably on Friday, the President’s lawyers will start their 24 hours. It is not known how long they will take, but the Trump team promises not only to defend the president, but to dismantle the Democrats’ affair. It is expected that the Senate will not take leave until Sunday and will travel next week.

“There are a lot of things I would like to refute,” said Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow at the Capitol, “and we’re going to refute.”

After that, senators will have to consider whether or not they want to call witnesses to testify.

On the first day of the opening of pleadings, Schiff called on senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to learn from the intentions of the country’s founding fathers by offering a remedy against dismissal and I re-send. He spoke directly to Republicans to join the vote to oust Trump from his duties to “protect our democracy”.

Holding the coin proved difficult. Most senators sat at their desks the entire time, as stipulated in the rules, although some stretched out their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the room. Sometimes they yawned. Republicans sometimes smiled discreetly at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known Democrats in the House who were pursuing the matter.

Nearly nine long hours of argument, the empty seats became apparent. Senator Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., Was under time and left early. Some lawmakers rushed down the hall to appear on television. Visitors cleared up in the galleries, one of them briefly interrupted to protest and was fired by the Capitol police.

GOP Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina told reporters that he “heard exactly what they said yesterday … nothing new.”

But another Republican, Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, admitted that the case against the president is likely new information for most of them. “‘Nine out of 10 senators will tell you that they have not read the transcripts of the proceedings of the chamber. And the 10th senator who says that he lied.”

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

Several GOP senators said Wednesday that they had seen no evidence to support the allegations against Trump even though, just 24 hours earlier, they had dismissed subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents. Democrats, meanwhile, described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said that senators had a duty to gather more.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

However, the strategy to increase the number of witnesses appeared to be almost complete. Republicans rejected Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Senators were likely to repeat the rejection next week, ruling out any possibility of further testimony.

Some Republicans have expressed disdain for all of this. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically of her enthusiasm at hearing the “overwhelming evidence” that House Democrats had promised against Trump.

“And once we hear this overwhelming evidence,” she said, raising her voice mockingly, “I don’t know if we’ll need to see more witnesses, but let’s listen to this overwhelming evidence. “

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer lamented the limits on witnesses, saying on Wednesday that the impeachment trial “begins with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of injustice”.

The Republicans remained eager for a speedy trial. However, Trump’s legal team took the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team, in its court documents and presentations, did not contest Trump’s actions. But lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

