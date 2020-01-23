Trump removal trial: Democrats face risks and limits

WASHINGTON – The challenge is becoming increasingly clear to the House Democrats who are pursuing the President Donald Trump dismissal case as the Senate meets for a second day of argument in the historic trial.

No matter how much evidence Trump faces, it becomes less convincing once again, presented day after day, as Democrats try to convince not only restless senators, but a deeply divided American public over the Republican President at during an election year.

The team, led by representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has constructed a compelling tale of Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine and is trying to hide the “bribery ploy” at the heart of the charges. But the limits are obvious. Prosecutors must rely on the same videotaped loops of testimony – ambassadors, national security officials, and even the president himself – after Trump’s GOP Senate allies blocked new witnesses.

It is a risky political moment for Democrats, who were once reluctant to impeach themselves during an election year, but are marching towards a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

“We are trying this case before two juries – the Senate and the American people,” admitted Schiff on Wednesday before the opening of the oral argument. “The American people are watching. The American people are listening. And their minds are open.”

Trump’s lawyers sat waiting for their turn, while the president castigated the procedure from afar, joking that he would confront the Democrats by “sitting in the front row and looking at their corrupt faces”.

House Democrats ousted Trump last month, arguing that he had abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden while refusing crucial military aid. They also accused him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the House. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions properly and presented the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the middle of his re-election campaign.

In the Iowa campaign, Biden supported Trump’s impeachment effort.

“People ask, ‘Will the president not be stronger and more difficult to beat if he survives this? “Yes, probably. But Congress has no choice,” he said. Senators must vote and “live with that in history”.

Each party has 24 hours over three days to present its case. After House attorneys finish Friday, the President’s lawyers will follow. They are expected to take their leave only on Sunday and enter next week.

Then there will be 4 pm for senators, who must sit quietly at their desks, without speeches or cell phones, to ask a written question, and another 4 hours for deliberations.

“There are a lot of things I would like to refute,” said Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow at the Capitol, “and we’re going to refute.”

On the first day of the opening of pleadings, Schiff called on senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to learn from the intentions of the country’s founding fathers by offering a remedy against dismissal and I re-send. He spoke directly to Republicans to join them in voting to oust Trump from office to “protect our democracy.”

Holding the coin proved difficult. Most senators sat at their desks the entire time, as stipulated in the rules, although some stretched their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the room, passing the time. Sometimes they yawned outside. Republicans smiled discreetly at the presentation of Schiff and the lesser-known Democrats in the House who were pursuing the matter.

Nearly nine long hours of argument, the empty seats became apparent. Senator Dianne Feinstein D-Calif., Was under time and left early. Some lawmakers rushed down the hall to appear on television. Visitors cleared up in the galleries, one of them briefly interrupted to protest and was fired by the Capitol police.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

Several GOP senators said Wednesday that they had seen no evidence to support the allegations against Trump even though, just 24 hours earlier, they had dismissed subpoenas for additional witnesses and documents. Democrats, meanwhile, described the evidence against the president as overwhelming, but said that senators had a duty to gather more.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

However, the strategy to increase the number of witnesses appeared to be almost complete. Republicans rejected Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Senators were likely to repeat the rejection next week, ruling out any possibility of further testimony.

A long-term idea of ​​associating one of Trump’s favorite witnesses – Biden’s son, Hunter Biden – with Bolton or another the Democrats want was quickly dismissed. “This is not an option,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Biden also refused to let his son testify or even introduce himself. “I don’t want any of this,” he told Iowa voters.

Some Republicans have expressed disdain for all of this. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst spoke sarcastically of her enthusiasm at hearing the “overwhelming evidence” that House Democrats had promised against Trump.

“And once we hear this overwhelming evidence,” she said, raising her voice mockingly, “I don’t know if we’ll need to see more witnesses, but let’s listen to this overwhelming evidence. “

Schumer deplored the limits on witnesses, saying on Wednesday that the dismissal trial “begins with a cloud hanging above, a cloud of injustice”.

The Republicans remained eager for a speedy trial. However, Trump’s legal team took the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team, in its court documents and presentations, did not contest Trump’s actions. But lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

