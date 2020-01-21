Trump removal trial: McConnell offers quick trial with 12-hour days

WASHINGTON – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a two-day condensed schedule for each party on Monday to present the groundwork for objecting to the trial of President Donald Trump’s removal from office from the Democrats on the eve of this historic procedure.

The Republican leader described the process in a four-page resolution that will be voted on as one of the first agendas when senators meet on Tuesday. It also postpones any vote on witnesses until later in the process, rather than in advance, as the Democrats demanded.

After the four opening days of oral argument – two days per party – senators will have until 4:00 pm for questions to the prosecution and the defense, followed by four hours of debate. Only then will there be votes on calling other witnesses.

McConnell was looking for a speedy trial to acquit the president, and the tight package came Monday after Trump’s legal team said in a legal case that it had “absolutely nothing wrong,” urging the Senate to quickly dismiss the “fragile” dismissal case rigged against him.

WATCH: REACHING ARTICLES PRESENTED AT THE SENATE

The brief for Trump’s attorneys, filed before argument, provides the most detailed overview of the lines of defense they intend to use against the Democrats’ efforts to condemn the President and remove him from his dealings with the Ukraine. It is a counterbalance to a case tabled two days ago by House Democrats who summed up weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses in the indictment.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and bluntly,” the lawyers wrote. “The articles should be rejected and the president should be acquitted immediately.”

The 110-page White House brief, along with the House’s Democratic response, comes as the Senate contemplates 12-hour opening sessions for the rare trial that takes place during an election year, some of senators vying to replace Trump as presiding judge.

The White House brief changed the tone to a more legal response but has always echoed campaign-style slogans. It was based on Trump’s assertion that he did nothing wrong and did not commit a crime – even if the impeachment does not depend on a material violation of the law but rather on the definition more wave of “ other serious crimes and delicts ” as established in the Constitution.

With the increased security at the Capitol, House prosecutors made their way through crowds of tourists in the Rotunda to visit the Senate chamber. The White House legal team led by Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow quickly followed, with both parties required to keep the bedroom doors closed to spectators and the media. Four television monitors were installed inside to show testimonies, exhibits and potentially tweets or other social media, according to a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to discuss it who spoke in the guise of anonymity.

Senators are only ready for the third such trial in the history of the United States, but they must first face a fight against the rules and whether to allow new witnesses. On the eve of the trial, the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, had not yet released the proposal.

The head of the GOP should propose a condensed timetable for the opening of pleadings with two 12-hour days for each party, said the person. Democrats have warned that such a plan would almost certainly result in proceedings in hours the Americans might not be watching. The White House legal team said Monday it supports any package proposed by McConnell.

In their own files on Monday, prosecutors in the House responded to Trump’s guilty plea by making new requests for a fair trial in the Senate.

“President Trump says his indictment is a partisan hoax. He’s wrong,” prosecutors wrote.

House Democrats chaired by Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff said the president could not play on two counts – dismissing the facts of the House affair but also obstructing congressional summonses for them. witnesses and testimonies. “Senators must honor their own oaths by holding a fair trial with all the relevant evidence,” they wrote.

The White House document released on Monday indicates that the two indictments against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – are not impenetrable crimes. He says the impeachment investigation, centered on Trump’s request that the President of Ukraine open an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden, was never intended to find the truth.

The impeachment case accuses Trump of abusing power by denying military aid to Ukraine at the same time as he sought an investigation into Biden, and of obstructing Congress by ordering administration officials to fail to appear to testify or provide documents, challenging congressional subpoenas.

In a brief tabled earlier, House Democrats called Trump’s conduct “the constitutionmakers’ worst nightmare.”

“President Donald J. Trump used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in an election in the United States for personal political gain,” wrote the House’s prosecutor, then attempted to cover up his scheme by preventing Congress from investigating his misconduct. ” “

But the Trump team said on Monday that even if Trump were to abuse his power by denying military aid to Ukraine, it would not be impenetrable because it would not violate a specific criminal status.

The president’s team issued several opinions from the office of the Department of Justice legal counsel to support his allegations and support his position that he had not illegally challenged Congress.

An opinion from the OLC said that the Chamber’s investigation was not officially opened until after certain subpoenas were issued, rendering the requests legally inapplicable, while two others said that the President’s senior advisers were immune from the obligation to testify in part because they were involved in matters of national security.

Opening arguments are expected in the days following a Tuesday debate on the rules, including the question of whether witnesses should be called in the trial.

Trump expressed opposition to the witnesses, tweeting Monday: “They did not want John Bolton and others in the House. They were too rushed. Now they want them all in the Senate. This is not supposed to be like that!”

It is a reference to the former national security adviser, John Bolton. The Democrats in the House wanted him to testify, but chose not to pursue a summons and risk an extended fight in court. But Bolton has since declared that he is willing to testify in the Senate if he is summoned.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the requests for documents and testimony, including from Bolton, and promised to put senators on the spot with votes to ensure they are called.

“We are going to demand votes – yes or no, up or down – on the four witnesses we asked for and on the three sets of documents we asked for,” Schumer told reporters this weekend.

The White House brief argues that the indictments passed by the House are “structurally flawed” because they charge for multiple acts, creating “a menu of options” as possible grounds for conviction.

While the Senate, with a Republican majority of 53-47 should not at all gather two thirds of the votes necessary for the conviction, the lawyers of the president go so far as to suggest that such a result would be an “unconstitutional condemnation” in because of the broad indictments of the House.

Trump team says constitution requires senators to agree “on specific basis of conviction” and that there is no way to ensure senators agree to deeds that should be dismissed because a single count contains multiple allegations.

Administration officials have argued that a similar imprecision applied to the perjury case in the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, who was acquitted by the Senate.

Trump attorneys have accused Democrats of watering down standards for arraignment, an argument that echoed the case presented on Sunday by one of Trump’s attorneys, Alan Dershowitz, who argued in the debates shows that the offenses impenetrable must be “criminal type conduct”.

This claim was rejected by the researchers, and Schiff called it an “absurd position”.

The White House also suggests that the House investigation was lacking because it did not investigate Biden or his son Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was a vice- President. There is no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Biden.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.