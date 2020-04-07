Trump removes tapped watchdog for curbside rescue oversight

WASHINGTON >> President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general who tapped to sit a special oversight council in the $ 2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said today.

Glenn Fine, the Department of Defense inspector general’s agent and a veteran guardian, was chosen by classmates last month for the position. Now it is unclear who will oversee the relief law.

The move threatens to overturn the difficult oversight that Democrats in Congress have called for large amounts of money being pumped into the U.S. economy due to the virus.

“The President is now engaged in a series of actions designed to clean up any kind of oversight of his actions and that of the administration during a time of national crisis, when trillions of dollars were allocated to help the American people. , ”Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California told the Associated Press.

The action follows Trump’s late-night shooting on Friday of Michael Atkinson, intelligence of the general intelligence community who sent Congress a whining complaint that ultimately led to the president’s presentation, as well as Trump’s public condemnation of the Health and Services act. Human Watchdog on a hospital survey of the coronavirus response.

Trump was also going to oversee coronavirus law, which suggested in a statement last month that some of the mandates from Congress are unconstitutional.

Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general and chair of a board of guardians, moved quickly last month to appoint Fine the head of the new coronavirus supervisory board.

But Fine will no longer be able to serve in the role because Trump has nominated a replacement inspector general at the Pentagon and appointed a acting one to serve in Fine’s place, according to an email from an assistant inspector general of the Department of General’s findings. the. Associated Press.

The retirement disqualified Fine from serving on the oversight board, created by Congress to be the link to oversight for coroner funding. He will instead return to the position of deputy principal inspector general.

