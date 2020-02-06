Trump rents Scalise | Memo of talking points

On Thursday, as he spoke about his acquittal of the removal of the Senate from the White House, President Trump extended the tangent over representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) who was supposed to be a compliment. It took several strange turns.

“A man who is braver than me and more courageous than all of us in this room, he was beaten,” said Trump. “He was beaten. My Steve, right? I went to the hospital with our great first lady that night, honey? – and we saw a man who was not going to arrive. “

Trump then ranted over how Scalise “was not going to succeed” and told him that his “devastated” and “inconsolable” wife “said she loved you”.

“Many women did not care. Many women would have said, how is he? She couldn’t even speak, she was inconsolable, “said Trump. “Most women would say, not well, listen, I’m going home now. The doctor entered and the woman was in total disorder. She was really devastated. It really seemed like he had a 20, 25 percent chance. “

Trump then rotated to praise Scalise for “setting a blood loss record” and “looking better now.”

“You look better now. You weren’t so handsome. You look good now,” said Trump. “He looks better now, can you believe it? I don’t know what that is. That’s right. Better now. “

Trump praises Scalise pic.twitter.com/7C6BZ1JXsz

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 6, 2020