WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump replaced the acting Pentagon Secretary General at Glenn Fine on Monday night. The movement also removes Fine’s COVID-19 stimulus as the main guard.

The general inspectors had chosen a fine chairman to chair the Pandemic Response Committee. The general auditors set up the committee to oversee a bill passed by Congress last month and signed by Trump, amounting to about $ 2 trillion. The financial damage caused by the pandemic will be mitigated.

The chairman of the committee was also given the power to challenge and investigate officials inside and outside the government.

Trump had expressed his dissatisfaction with the law enforcement order when issuing a relatively rare signature statement. Trump said he ignores some of the law some Democrats are calling for to give Congress more visibility into stimulus spending, arguing that those demands violate the constitutional division of power.

“Yesterday, the president appointed Jason Abend as secretary general of the DoD,” Pentagon prime minister’s spokesman Dwrena Allen said Tuesday. “On the same day, the President also appointed Sean W. O’Donnell, Secretary General of the Environmental Protection Agency, to serve as the DoD IG in addition to his current duties at the EPA.

“Mr. Fine is no longer on the Pandemic Response Committee.”

Fine, considered an impartial direct shooter, does secondary work at the Pentagon.

Fine had served as Prime Minister of the Pentagon since 2015. He has previously served as Secretary General of the Department of Justice, receiving high honors from Danielle Bryan, Director General of the Party Administration of the Impartial Government.

He said Tuesday that the removal of Fine was likely to be carried out to ensure he would not control resuscitation spending.

It’s not a matter in my mind that the president’s sudden interest in filling this vacancy is below Fine’s role in pandemic recovery, ”Bryan said.

Last Friday, Trump fired Prime Minister Michael Atkinson, who informed Congress of an anonymous whistleblower complaint describing Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrat Joe Biden. The appeal led to Trump’s imprisonment and eventually his conviction in the Senate.

Trump, Bryan said, “takes over the ball into the IG community.”

On Monday, Trump blew up a report from an inspector from the Department of Health and Human Resources about the problems in hospitals dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a lack of tests and long waiting times. When asked about the findings, Trump declared them “false,” asked for the prime minister’s name, and suggested that the policy ruined the conclusions.

Fine will begin his old role as deputy director of the Pentagon’s prime minister, Allen said.