Trump responds to Iran’s highest leader, saying that “he must be very careful with his words”

US President Donald Trump said that Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, must be very careful what he says after Khamenei had strongly criticized the United States in a Friday sermon sermon in Tehran.

“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, which has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump said in a tweet.

“Their economy is crashing and their people are suffering. He must be very careful with his words!”

Khamenei struck a provocative tone in his first Friday sermon in Tehran in eight years and called Trump a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but pushes “a poisonous dagger” in their backs.

Khamenei said the massive funerals for Iran’s top general, which was killed in an American air raid earlier this month, show that the Iranian people are supporting the Islamic Republic despite recent trials. He said the “cowardly” assassination of Qassem Soleimani had eliminated the most effective commander in the fight against ISIS.

Iranian mourners gather on 7 January around a vehicle with the coffin of the killed General Qassem Soleimani during the final phase of the funeral processions, in his hometown of Kerman. (Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images)

In response, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at US troops in Iraq without causing serious injury. Khamenei said the strike had inflicted a “blow to America’s image” as a superpower. In part of the sermon in Arabic, he said the “real punishment” would be to force the US to withdraw from the Middle East.

Downing of Flight PS752 ‘a bitter accident’

While the Revolutionary Guards of Iran braced themselves for an American counter-attack that never came, it shot down Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 shortly after taking off from Tehran International Airport, killing all 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians and dozens of others on their way to Canada.

Authorities concealed their role in the tragedy for three days, initially blaming a technical problem. Their recognition of responsibility led to days of street protests, spreading security forces with live ammunition and tear gas.

Khamenei called the shooting of the plane a “bitter accident” that made Iran as sad as it made its enemies happy. He said Iran’s enemies were caught in the crash to interrogate the Islamic Republic, the Revolutionary Guard and the Armed Forces.

In this photo, published by an official website of the Iranian Chief’s Office, Khamenei gives his sermon in Friday prayers at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader / The Associated Press)

He also lashed out at western countries and said they are too weak to “bring Iranians to their knees.”

He said that Britain, France and Germany, which are launching a dispute mechanism this week to try to bring Iran back into line with the 2015 unraveling nuclear agreement, were “vile” governments and “servants” of the United States.

He said Iran was willing to negotiate, but not with the United States.

Khamenei has held the highest office in the country since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The 80-year-old leader wept openly at Soleimani’s funeral and swore “hard retribution” to the United States.

Thousands of people attended Friday prayers and occasionally interrupted his speech by singing “God is the greatest” and “Death to America.”

Sanctions cause economic crisis, protests

Tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily increased since Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which imposed restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for lifting international sanctions.

The US has since imposed crippling sanctions on Iran, including the vital oil and gas industry, putting the country in an economic crisis that has fueled several waves of sporadic, leaderless protests. Trump has openly encouraged protesters – even tweets in Farsi – in the hope that the protests and sanctions will bring fundamental change to a long-term opponent.

After Soleimani was murdered, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by the restrictions in the nuclear agreement. European countries that tried to save the deal responded earlier this week by invoking a dispute mechanism that could lead to even more sanctions.

Khamenei was always skeptical about the nuclear agreement, arguing that the United States could not be trusted. But he allowed President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate, to conclude the agreement with President Barack Obama. Since Trump’s withdrawal, he has repeatedly said that there can be no negotiations with the United States.

Khamenei last gave a Friday sermon in February 2012 when he called Israel a “cancerous tumor” and vowed to support everyone affected. He also warned of possible US attacks on Iran because of his nuclear program, and said the US would “suffer ten times more damage”.