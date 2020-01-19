Trump responds to Senate call

President Trump’s legal team has made clear the White House’s resistance to cooperate with the impeachment investigation in its official response to the Senate convocation on Saturday evening.

In response, Trump’s legal team – led by Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow and White House lawyer Pat Cipollone – calls the ousted articles “constitutionally invalid” and accuses the House Democrats of to have organized a “dangerous attack” with a “brazen and illegal attempt to overthrow”. the 2016 election results and interfere with the 2020 elections. ”

The response also denounces the charges in the impeachment articles, claiming that Trump “categorically and unequivocally denies each of the allegations in the two impeachment articles”.

Pleading against the first article, Abuse of Power, Trump’s legal team responded that it “does not allege any crime at all, let alone” serious crimes and misdemeanors “as required by the Constitution” , citing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s denials that he was pressured into president by the now infamous July phone call which was an effort to unearth false allegations against Trump’s political rivals.

The response noted that the President’s publication of transcripts of the July appeal and another in April shows that the conversations were “perfectly legal, entirely appropriate and taken in the interest of our national interest” .

In response to the second obstruction article in Congress, Trump’s legal team said the administration “had responded appropriately to these subpoenas and identified their constitutional flaws.”

Read the answer below: