A few days ago, a few expectations emerged of our national nightmare today, the biggest of which being: Thanks to community intervention and many other measures, experts health experts believe that the estimated 240,000 deaths in the United States from coronavirus will actually get closer to 60,000. Dreamers need this information with good care, knowing that (1) 60,000 people are still many, and (2) the new estimates do not mean that we should use them. time to get back to life, especially in view of the fact that there may be a second and third case of the disease. And then you have Donald Trump, his brain appears to stop developing at age 11.

In its daily news report on Friday, which came shortly after the New York Times reported that a government disclosure showing the restrictions within 30 days “would result in more outbreaks this summer and deaths that will do nothing, government estimates suggest, “Trump has given his unofficial opinion, by the gut. , absolutely trivial. While acknowledging that opening up the country would lead to death, he added: “Staying home is the same thing. And it is a disaster for the country. At home, yes you look at the numbers, cause a lot of deaths, maybe, but it also causes death. “

It’s unclear what kind of “different” death Trump is talking about here. When mental health professionals report anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder some people may have an infection, which, in some situations, can lead to suicide. personally, death across the country can lead to nausea. Earlier this week, Trump supporters Rock and Silk posted their twitter accounts to spread the scorn that “separating people from their homes for a long time” would make them sick, and that the “only way we can protect the environment” is by “getting out of the environment.”

Asked about the need for the latest trial, which experts believe is the only way to make it safe for people to return to work and live a regular life, Trump claimed that does not have to be in some places, which is completely false.

So, what is Trump going to do with the call: when it is necessary to support measures that have helped slow the death toll?

