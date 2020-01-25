WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump revealed on Friday what the US Space Force logo will be.

Trump insisted in his tweet that he consulted with military leaders to create the logo for the newly created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

“After consulting with our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new US Space Force logo, the sixth branch of our magnificent army!” Trump tweeted.

After consulting our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the American Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

George Takei, a former actor in the Star Trek series, also replied on Twitter: “Ahem. We expect royalties from this.”

Trump was a strong advocate for the creation of the Space Force, which became a separate military service alongside the military, navy, marines, air force and coast guard.

The most recent military service will fall under the Department of Air Force, just as the United States Marine Corps is a separate service within the Department of the Navy.

The central role of the Space Force will be to organize, train and equip military personnel whose main task is space operations within other military services.

