Trump reveals the American-Israeli plan: all the latest updates

After more than two years of discussions and various delays, US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited American-Israeli plan, also known as the “Century Agreement.”

Trump’s plan to be launched by the White House on Tuesday at 5 p.m. GMT, is the proposal of the American president. UU. Breathe new life into the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.



The Palestinian leadership rejected the proposal before the launch, because the plan is expected to be beneficial to Israel, and Netanyahu welcomes it as an opportunity to “make history, quote and define Israel’s definitive borders.”

Here are the latest updates:

LIVE: President Donald Trump unveils the American-Israeli plan, known as the & # 39; Middle East peace plan & # 39 ;.

Follow the latest updates: https://t.co/fNJ4AlXHTO https://t.co/smCQMR48ey

– Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) January 28, 2020

Protests in Gaza

Trump’s plan was not well received in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of protesters took to the streets on Tuesday, burned photos of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and raised banners with the text: “Palestine is not for sale, quot;

During the demonstration, Hamas rulers in Gaza rarely expressed support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of the rival Fatah movement, and welcomed his call for an extensive gathering of Palestinian factions.

Read the full story here.

Palestinians protest when smoke from burning tires rises before US President Donald Trump’s announcement of his Middle East peace plan (Mohammed Salem / Reuters)

Netanyahu accused

The 12-page document is being launched at a delicate time for both Israel and the US. UU.

Trump is in the middle of a political trial, while Netanyahu has been formally charged with corruption.

Netanyahu was in Washington to meet the President of the United States, Donald Trump, before the proposal was published when the Israeli Attorney General presented the charges on Tuesday in a court in Jerusalem.

Both leaders are also re-elected. Israelis must return to the polls on March 2 and Trump is preparing for the US presidential election. UU. November 3rd.

Plan & # 39; will put an end to the Palestinian cause & # 39;

Palestinian The prime minister has President Triumph & # 39; s plan as an attempt to “put an end to the Palestinian cause, quot;

“We reject it and demand that the international community not become a partner because it contradicts the basic principles of international law and inalienable Palestinian rights,” said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Palestinians fear that the plan will destroy their hope for an independent state in the occupied, occupied West Bank east of Jerusal, the besieged Gaza Strip. Palestinian leaders say they were not invited to Washington, DC and that no plan can work without them.

Read the full story here.

Arab League to hold meeting

The Arab League said it will convene a meeting on Saturday in response to Trump’s US-Israeli plan.

Hossam Zaki, deputy secretary of the pan-Arab agency, told reporters on Tuesday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would be present to discuss the so-called “Century Agreement”.

The meeting takes place following a Palestinian request to hold the meeting.