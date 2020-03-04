[Trump Revels in Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday Flameout: ‘$seven hundred Million Washed Down the Drain’]

President Donald Trump has mocked “Mini Mike” Bloomberg rather a lot just about every primary election night time in the earlier several months, and now that Bloomberg is on the ballot and racking up losses, Trump again mocked his campaign woes.

Bloomberg was much more optimistic early in the night, indicating “we proved we can get the voters who will make your mind up the standard election” regardless of his only acquire becoming American Samoa consequently far.

Trump eagerly mocked Bloomberg and termed him “the greatest loser”:

The major loser tonight, by significantly, is Mini Mike Bloomberg. His “political” consultants took him for a experience. $700 million washed down the drain, and he bought very little for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his standing. Way to go Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March four, 2020

He also built a position of mocking Elizabeth Warren for putting third in her household condition of Massachusetts:

Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even arrive near to profitable her residence point out of Massachusetts. Nicely, now she can just sit again with her partner and have a wonderful chilly beer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

This previous weekend Trump fired up the CPAC viewers with his relentless mockery of the former mayor.

Trump also evidently couldn’t resist mocking Bloomberg’s bizarre pizza movie: