[Trump Revels in Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday Flameout: ‘$seven hundred Million Washed Down the Drain’]

By
Kay Koch
-

President Donald Trump has mocked “Mini Mike” Bloomberg rather a lot just about every primary election night time in the earlier several months, and now that Bloomberg is on the ballot and racking up losses, Trump again mocked his campaign woes.

Bloomberg was much more optimistic early in the night, indicating “we proved we can get the voters who will make your mind up the standard election” regardless of his only acquire becoming American Samoa consequently far.

Trump eagerly mocked Bloomberg and termed him “the greatest loser”:

He also built a position of mocking Elizabeth Warren for putting third in her household condition of Massachusetts:

This previous weekend Trump fired up the CPAC viewers with his relentless mockery of the former mayor.

Trump also evidently couldn’t resist mocking Bloomberg’s bizarre pizza movie: