Trump ribs Iowa caucus of Democrats failed on the eve of New Hampshire primary

MANCHESTER, N.H. – President Trump – in the city to keep the Democrats going on the eve of the first in the nation-primary – cheerfully mocked them about their unresolved caucus debacle in Iowa in front of a crowd of thousands.

“The Democratic Party wants to run your healthcare, but they can’t even run a caucus in Iowa,” Trump crowed. “Does anyone know who won Iowa?”

The president repeatedly repeated the chaotic caucus of Iowa – a shame for the Democrats now hanging over the most important in the Granite state after US senator Bernie Sanders decided to challenge the results on Monday.

“I think they’re trying to take Bernie away. I think Bernie was second,” Trump said. “They’re doing it to you again, Bernie, they’re doing it to you again.”

But even when Trump expressed a feeling of sympathy for Sanders while he “begged the Socialist Democrats for trying to take your health care away” – and he relied on the self-described democratic socialism of the Vermont senator in his shot.

The president also took a victory round after his charge of release last week.

“The United States Senate voted to cheat on the outrageous, partisan deposition and to declare a full, complete, and absolute total acquittal,” Trump told the approval. “The pathetic partisan crusade of the radical left has completely failed and has had the opposite effect.”

In between shots on House Speaker to raise Nancy Pelosi and his economic record, Trump tapped the smaller crowd of his democratic enemies, including US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was racing through New Hampshire last week to hold votes earlier. Tuesday is primary.

“We have put together and multiplied more in this arena and outside this arena than all other candidates, that is, the Democrats,” Trump said.

The supporters of the president grabbed the Southern New Hampshire University Arena up to the bloody noses, and filled far more seats than the New Hampshire State Democratic Party managed to do just two days in advance for a dinner that doubled as the last call to the Democratic presidential hope peoples before the primary.

While democratically inclined voters here are still struggling to decide who to vote for, Trump is expected to cross to an easy victory in the Republican primary Tuesday over the former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and the former Illinois US Rep. Joe Walsh, who officially finished his bid.

“I don’t think we really have a candidate against us,” Trump said.

John Klardie of Derry, N.H., said, “No one draws a crowd like him. Even in an uncontested primary, people go out to vote for him and send a message.”

Among the supporters of Trump was a significant contingent of residents of Massachusetts, including Kelley Sardina of Billerica, who praised the strong economy under his administration and made comparisons with former President Ronald Reagan.

“You don’t have to like the man, but you can’t deny what he does,” she said. “He’s not a politician. He’s a businessman. And that’s what we needed, a businessman to straighten us out.”