Trump said he thinks the loss of U.S. life from coronavirus is less than expected

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday that he thinks the United States will lose less than 100,000 lives initially anticipated for coronavirus, and has suggested that the country is nearing its infection rate.

In a White House briefing, Trump said the number of new coronavirus cases in the United States is slipping, and said situations in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Detroit, Michigan, have stabilized.

United States deaths from the virus topped 18,100 on Friday, according to Reuters talent.

Trump said there were signs that aggressive social travel and home rules taken to combat the coronavirus were showing signs of success, even as leaders warned the faithful not to congregate in churches on holiday Easter Sunday.

Trump said he is getting fewer calls from governors who are immediately seeking equipment and assistance.

“We’re in great shape all the way. We’re in great shape with the fans, we’re good with protective clothing, we’ve got additional planeloads coming in. But we’re not getting any calls from governors. for now, “he said.

Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on coronavirus, said the United States was beginning to flatten the curve as Italy did, with many successes coming to New York City.

Officials point to lower rates of coronavirus hospitalizations and the need for intensive care in hard-hit New York as signs that social change measures are paying off.

“You will see for the first time in the United States that we are starting the level in the logarithmic phase just like Italy did a week ago. It gives us a good heart, not just in certain areas, but we are starting see that change, “he said.

He said they are still seeing cases taking place in Boston and Chicago but their rate increases seem to be slowing down.

