Trump said his comments on the use of disinfectants inside people’s bodies are disgusting

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday he was disgusted when he raised the possibility of using disinfectants inside people’s bodies to fight coronavirus, aimed at returning comments that alarm medical professionals on worldwide.

Trump said in a news release Thursday that scientists should explore whether exposure to light or disinfectant on coronavirus patients’ bodies could help treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

At an event at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump sought to revisit those comments as he seemed to continue to advance his theory that disinfectants and sunlight can help the body.

“I’m asking a question that is embarrassing to journalists like you just to see what happens,” he told reporters at an Oval Office event.

His comments were on Thursday, directed by Dr. Deborah Birx, who coordinates the president’s coronavirus task force, and William Bryan, acts U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, was not found as sarcastic.

Repeatedly on the issue Friday, Trump said he does not encourage people to ingest disinfectants.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said it received several calls regarding disinfectant use and COVID-19. “It is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be given to the body by injection, ingestion or any other route,” it said in a tweet.

Health professionals encourage people some time to wash their hands thoroughly with soap or use hand sanitizer to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In Thursday’s briefing, Bryan revealed the findings that the coronavirus appears to be more vulnerable quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity. That message stunned Trump, who, while not claiming to be a doctor, used his metaphorical megaphone as president to discuss treatments and put a positive spin on his administration’s handling of the outbreak.

“In my opinion, disinfectant in the hands can have a great impact,” he said Friday, continuing the theme.

“The sun and the heat, and the moisture will get rid of it. And it’s from the tests – they do these tests … a few months. And the result – so I said, ‘Well, how do we do this be done inside the body or even outside the body with hands and disinfectants which I think will work. ‘ “

Trump’s initial comments on the issue have raised concerns that people with anxiety may poison themselves while trying to fight the virus, urging an international choir of doctors and health experts to encourage people not to drink or inject disinfectants. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Howard Goller and Jonathan Oatis)