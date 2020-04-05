Trump says 1,700 ventilators distributed as country faces “harshest” week

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been optimistic about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, and explained cases of the disease appear to be leveling off. “The United States will reach a terrible point when it comes to death, but it will be a point where things start to change in a better way,” Trump said.

The president said that by Tuesday 3,000 military and public health workers would be stationed throughout the country. He said the United States had conducted and received the results of more than 1.6 million coronavirus tests. He also said that treatments for coronavirus, including erythromycin, will be scrutinized. Trump said the United States has stockpiled about 29 million doses of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and has not been clinically proven safe or successful in treating coronavirus.

During a briefing, he said, “if these drugs were found to be useful, it would be a pity not to use them early.”

Trump says 1.67 million Americans tested for coronavirus are marketing drugs to fight disease

Mr Trump said the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] has delivered critical ventilation to several states that combat COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus:

New Jersey from 500

200 to Louisiana

Illinois from 600

Massachusetts from 100

300 from Michigan

The president said Washington Governor Jay Insley said that the 400 ventilators sent there could be returned to federal stock and redeployed to other states hit by coronavirus. Praised.

Trump praises Washington state for returning 400 ventilators to U.S. stockpile

According to Trump, the news that New Jersey has become a hot zone and mortality rates in New York have declined “may be a good sign.”

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

According to the president, the government sent about 600,000 N95 masks on Monday to healthcare workers in New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. The United States also sends approximately 200,000 N95 masks to Suffolk County on Long Island.

Trump warned on Saturday that next week will be the “harshest” week in the crisis. “This week will probably be the harshest week between next week, and unfortunately there will be many deaths,” Trump said Saturday.

Trump and public health officials warn that the worst has yet to come

A Sunday briefing a few days after 10 Downing Street announced that Boris Johnson, who had been diagnosed with a coronavirus positive 10 days ago, had been hospitalized. A spokeswoman said in a statement that he “had persistent coronavirus symptoms,” including the high fever.

It was described as “precautionary measures” taken on the advice of his doctor, Spokesperson said.

Mr Trump sent his wish to Johnson, describing the prime minister as a “strong person.” “I expect him to be fine,” said the president.

Also in Britain, Queen Elizabeth made an unusual national speech on Sunday night, highlighting the need for “self-discipline” and unity. “We will be with friends again, with family again, and meet again,” she said.

Queen Elizabeth gives rare public address about coronavirus

. [TagsToTranslate] Live Streaming