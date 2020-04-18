Trump says Chinese Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan revised toll – world news

US President Donald Trump said Friday that coronavirus mortality in China was “far higher” than it admitted after the toll in the pandemic city was revised by 50 percent.

Global criticism is mounting against China for managing the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 145,000 people worldwide and plagued the global economy since it emerged last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

More than half of humanity – 4.5 billion people – is locked up in their homes as governments slow down to stop the march of deaths from viruses worldwide.

World leaders are now looking at when – and how – to mitigate widespread closure measures to revive the economy hindered by what the International Monetary Fund calls a “grand lock”.

Trump is eagerly launching business in the world’s largest economy, with some hard-hit European nations slowly stepping forward toward normalcy, and some stores and schools beginning to reopen.

China denies any cover-up

The U.S. leader announced the gradual reopening of the United States this week – one of his main concerns – but on Friday he turned his attention to the death of the Chinese after the Wuhan city government added 1,290 more deaths to the city’s deaths.

The audit totaled 3,869 cities after many of the dead were “misreported” or completely missed, raising global doubts about China’s transparency.

“China has just announced the doubling of their Invisible Enemy deaths. It is far taller than that and far bigger than the United States, not even close! “Trump tweeted.

The revised death toll from China on Friday was specific to the city of Wuhan, not the country as a whole. The United States currently has the highest reported deaths in any country in the world, with an estimated 33,000 deaths.

French and British leaders also questioned China’s crisis management, with French President Emmanuel Macron saying it would be “naive” to think Beijing is handling the pandemic well.

The virus is believed to have emerged in the wet market in Wuhan in December, but two U.S. media reported suspected the virus had accidentally emerged from a sensitive Wuhan lab that studied bats.

Beijing, which has been suffering at home and abroad due to the severity and severity of the epidemic, responded earlier on Friday, insisting there had been no cover-up.

“There has never been a cover-up and we will never allow any cover-up,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said.

Balance of life and death

Governments around the world are facing the question of when to reopen society by seeking a life-and-death balance between thawing stalled economies and preventing another deadly wave of coronaviruses.

While Trump said Thursday it was time for the “next front in our war” with the gradual relaunch of the US economy, others have gone the opposite direction – Japan, Britain and Mexico have expanded their current restrictions.

Despite the United States suffering an astounding 4,500 new deaths announced Thursday, Trump said, “We’re opening up our country.”

The president’s approach was a step up from his previous hope for a reopening, and state governors were given the freedom to set their own plans to continue in business.

Easily afflicted states can open up “literally tomorrow,” Trump said, while others will get the White House “freedom and guidance” to achieve it at their own pace.

For example, in New York State – where more than 11,500 people have died – Governor Andrew Cuomo has extended the firefighting order until May 15.

In some of the world’s most sensitive economies, locking measures are starting to tighten.

Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers fear it will delay the start of the usual auction season, which lasted for thousands of growers in impoverished rural areas.

“This year our harvest was not good at all … just average,” farmer Shaw Mutalepo told AFP, as mask workers trimmed the cured leaves into large bales.

“We may be late (in sales) just because of the lock,” he added.

‘A Decade Lost’

In the meantime, more signs have emerged that the global economy is booming.

China reported on Friday that its GDP had fallen by 6.8 percent in the first quarter, the first decrease since quarterly growth data began in the early 1990s.

In the US, another 5.2 million workers have lost their jobs, bringing the total number of new employees to a dizzying 22 million since mid-March.

John Williams, a senior Federal Reserve official, predicted it would take “a year or two” if the U.S. no longer recovered.

The virus could trigger another “lost decade” in Latin America, the IMF warned, while experts warned that freezing debt for poor countries will not save many of the world’s developing economies.

‘That’s terrible’

Some European countries – such as the hard hit Spain and Italy – have gone the long way to normalcy, with Venice residents walking through silent canals deprived of their usual tourists.

Switzerland, Denmark and Finland were among those gradually refurbishing stores and schools.

In Germany, the government has declared its epidemic “under control” and said select small shops will be allowed to reopen on Monday and some children will return to school within weeks.

Infection rates have “sunk significantly there,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, announcing that the country would begin manufacturing up to 50 million masks from August to meet growing market demand.

The deaths and infections of the German coronavirus have remained well below some of Europe’s hardest hit neighbors, a fact that experts say is due in part to extensive testing.

But Britain, which closed later than mainland Europe, extended the blockade for another three weeks.

On Friday, it announced close to 850 new deaths, a slight jump from previous days that saw deaths begin to decline.

In Russia, too, it has been reported that the infection exceeded 32,000 because President Vladimir Putin warned that “the risks of the epidemic are still very high, not only in Moscow but in many other Russian regions.”

People around the world have come up with creative ways to bring some social connection back to their panicked lives.

In Rome, an 18-year-old guitarist goes out to his balcony at sunset every night to play covers of Italian classics.

“We decided to lend a hand to the Italians: a message of hope,” Jacopo Mastrangelo told AFP of his tiled section.

“We are used to seeing Rome always full of people. Now the grass grows between the cobblestones, everything is abandoned and we decide to help. “

. (ToTranslate tags) Coronavirus global news