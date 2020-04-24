Trump Says Federal Coronavirus Social Distance Guidelines Might Be Extended Outside Early Summer

President Donald Trump said his government could extend guidelines to keep social out of spring last spring and be the start of summer at a meeting of the Coronavirus task force Thursday from the White House. In March, Trump said the guidelines would be valid until April 30.

Trump’s remarks came at a time when many state governors made plans to reopen business in their countries through a phased approach that initially presented the social distance protocol as a criterion for opening their doors.

Although recent data indicate that coronavirus cases may decline over the summer, Trump said the guidelines will continue “until we feel safe.”

“We have to see where [coronavirus] is,” Trump said. “I think people will know. You will know. I will know. I think people will know just because of common sense. At some point we don’t need to do that. But until we feel safe we ​​will expand.”

Trump’s remarks came after a presentation from Bill Bryan, head of the directorate of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, who said that sunlight could potentially kill viruses in seconds. Higher levels of heat and humidity also seem to affect the lifespan of the virus, as do some disinfectants.

Bryan called the idea that summer weather would actually kill the corona virus “irresponsible,” adding that hotter weather would not “just be free for all.”

“I will not contradict the guidelines that have been issued at this time,” Bryan said. “But I thought to let you know if I have an event with my family, I do it in the driveway or backyard, not in the house.”

Although the president did not confirm that he would extend the guidelines, he has said in the past that he relied on public health advisers to make such decisions.

“I listen to experts,” Trump said in March. “We have Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. We have, as you know, we have Deborah Birx, which is fantastic.”

Newsweek contacted CDC to comment.

Trump often claims that the coronavirus pandemic will begin to wane during warmer weather, saying in February that “heat is generally killing this kind of virus.” In March, Trump said that “deaths would be at very low numbers” in early June.

However, the extension of social distance guidelines may not come as a welcome development for some Americans. In some countries, protesters have gathered to call for an end to social distance.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow in April that protests in her state put state officials “in this situation where we might have to really think about extending home stay orders, which should be what they protest.”

Trump, however, has voiced his support for the protesters.

“They seem to be protesters who like me,” Trump said. “They all want to open. Nobody wants to stay closed, but they want to open safely.”